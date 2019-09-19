The Beaver Dam Unified School District hopes to sell the South Beaver Dam Elementary School building after this school year.
Beaver Dam School Superintendent Mark DiStefano said that the first option for the building after it is vacated is to attempt to sell it. If a buyer can’t be found, it is possible the building will be razed with an eye toward selling the vacant land.
The BDUSD Board of Education voted in July to close the school, which was built in 1959, at the end of the 2019-20 school year. The students there will attend Jefferson Elementary School beginning in next fall.
Moving the students to Jefferson means the district has to make changes at the school.
On Monday night, the board unanimously approved borrowing $5 million and calling a public hearing Sept. 30 regarding the plan. In addition, they hired general contractor CG Schmidt and Plunkett Raysich Architects. The two companies have worked with the district in the past, including for the renovations completed last year at Beaver Dam High School.
You have free articles remaining.
The money borrowed will be used for projects throughout the district. In addition to Jefferson, improvements are planned at Washington and Lincoln elementary schools during the spring and summer of 2021 and to Wilson and Prairie View elementary schools during the summer of 2022.
South Beaver Dam Elementary is one of two elementary schools in the district that has only one class for each grade. Wilson, the other school with one grade level, was part of earlier discussions about school consolidations.
South Beaver Dam was the last rural school in the district. Highland Prairie Elementary closed its doors in 1998 and Trenton Elementary closed in 2013. All remaining schools are within the city of Beaver Dam. Both Highland Prairie and Trenton still stand and were sold by the district.
A facility study conducted earlier concluded that the district needs $12 million for maintenance for its buildings over the coming five years, DiStefano said. The spending the first year of the plan is largely for the changes at Jefferson Elementary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)