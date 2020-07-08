South Beaver Dam School will be celebrated this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Beaver Dam Elementary School will have its farewell celebration Sunday at the school where former staff, community members and students can come back to recall old times before the building is given to its new owner.

“The afternoon is really divided into two parts,” said Paul Wilson, the school’s principal. "The open house will run from 2 to 4 p.m. and the family picnic runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.”

The open house is open to the public while the picnic is not, Wilson said. Retired staff, community members, and students who attended South Beaver Dam are expected at the open house event.

“A small committee of retired staff is setting up the gym prior to the event on Saturday,” Wilson said. “SBD memorabilia including many photographs, other artifacts, and two separate videos will be shown in the gymnasium of SBD. A time capsule will be dug up during the event which is located on the property.”

There will be an area outside where social distancing seating is available for both retired staff and previous students to gather. Wilson said the capacity in the gym is limited.

Other precautions are being made including having families sign waivers and asking people not to attend if they are ill. Masks are encouraged, but not required.

Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education voted to close the school at the end of the 2019-20 school year, and the building has been sold. Most of the students who had attended South Beaver Dam will attend Jefferson Elementary School, which is undergoing renovations.

