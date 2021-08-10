Special meeting scheduled for Beaver Dam School District to discuss masks

A special meeting has been scheduled for the Beaver Dam Unified School District to discuss if students and staff will begin the school year wearing masks.

The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16 in the Educational Service Center, 705 McKinley St. The board will have a workshop scheduled at 6 p.m.

The Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education approved the back of school plan for students Monday, but differed on if the students should begin the school year wearing masks or if the administration should have freedom to choose if they will require masks based on COVID numbers.

The board was one member short on Monday when they voted on the plan leaving four in favor of starting the school year with everyone in masks and four in favor of allowing the administration a choice on when and if mask would be worn in the school buildings.

Dodge County Health Department and Dodge County School superintendents meet weekly, Superintendent Mark DiStefano said Monday. Beaver Dam’s district boundary area has a vaccination rate of 51.1 percent. In the district boundaries, 90 percent of the cases are people over the age 20 with the highest concentration among 20 and 21 year olds.