Spring Hill Elementary looking to grow volunteer program

Volunteer work has always played a significant role in the success of schoolchildren, particularly ones attending elementary schools. Spring Hill Elementary School in Wisconsin Dells is seeking to refill its strong volunteer program after losing many of them in the past year.

Dan DeFosse, the director of the program, wants volunteers for a wide array of subjects and areas, but his main focus is on math, reading and parking lot coordinators. Volunteers at the school mostly work with students whose learning levels are behind that of their classmates, an issue that became more prevalent following the COVID-19 pandemic that forced students into virtual learning.

“We’re looking for two kinds of volunteers,” said DeFosse. “One is to work with kids. The other one, which we need really badly, is someone to help with parking traffic in the morning and the evening for about 15 minutes each day. Kind of like the old crossing guard, but taking care of parents plugging everything up there.”

Other student-related issues volunteers are needed for are anger management, self-control, and sportsmanship. One of the main outlets for teaching sportsmanship is a chess club that meets every Monday and Tuesday.

