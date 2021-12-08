Spring Hill Elementary looking to grow volunteer program

Volunteer work has always played a significant role in the success of schoolchildren, particularly ones attending elementary schools. Spring Hill Elementary School in Wisconsin Dells is seeking to refill its strong volunteer program after losing many of them in the past year.
Dan DeFosse, the director of the program, wants volunteers for a wide array of subjects and areas, but his main focus is on math, reading and parking lot coordinators. Volunteers at the school mostly work with students whose learning levels are behind that of their classmates, an issue that became more prevalent following the COVID-19 pandemic that forced students into virtual learning.
“We’re looking for two kinds of volunteers,” said DeFosse. “One is to work with kids. The other one, which we need really badly, is someone to help with parking traffic in the morning and the evening for about 15 minutes each day. Kind of like the old crossing guard, but taking care of parents plugging everything up there.”
Other student-related issues volunteers are needed for are anger management, self-control, and sportsmanship. One of the main outlets for teaching sportsmanship is a chess club that meets every Monday and Tuesday.
Anyone looking to volunteer will need to fill out an application which includes submitting to a background check. People are also able to choose which areas they would like to volunteer in. From there, training is offered to the volunteers as well as flexible hours. While volunteers can choose their own hours, DeFosse requests they work consistent hours each day/week to maintain continuity and relationships between children and their volunteers.
“A couple of our volunteers mainly work with our students, supporting them in their academics,” said Julie Ennis, principal at Spring Hill. “Sometimes, it is working with them on their social skills. Any way that we can help our students and their staff. We have had volunteers in the past who also assist teachers in their prep and planning.”
The volunteers use an assortment of methods to help get students up to speed in various subjects. Math volunteers often use flash cards, games and counters, while reading volunteers group students together and have each of them read aloud or have them read quietly to themselves and discuss the readings afterwards.
“It’s great to be back at the school,” said Lisa Dietsch, a volunteer and parent of Spring Hill attendees. “My kids go here, so it’s a great way to be involved in the school with different things. Helping kids that just need a little extra practice on things to brush up their skills or get caught up with their classes.”
Both the beginning and end of the school day obviously creates a lot of traffic through the school parking lot, which DeFosse is looking to address soon. Volunteers are needed to help regulate the traffic flow through the drop-off and pickup lanes in the lot, prevent stoppages and maintain access to the disabled parking spots for staff members who utilize them.