Once the weather warms and snow melts in the spring, four Portage athletic fields will be watered from new sprinkler systems and commemorative bricks will mark the donations that brought light and water to several fields.
Boosters for the five-year Light and Water the Fields project have raised slightly more than $400,000, about 90% of their $450,000 goal, said the fundraiser’s leader, Mike Hurd. He noted a few people are still thinking about donating.
“I feel tremendously proud that Portage is such a giving community and so generous when it comes to projects like this that are primarily financed through donations and grant gifts,” Hurd said.
The project completed its second phase last month when irrigation systems were installed on the baseball and softball varsity fields and the band and football practice fields last month at Portage High School, said Athletic Director Tim Haak.
The project started in April 2015. In its first phase, lights were erected at three fields for varsity baseball, softball and soccer in 2017, Haak said. Its third and final phase is the brick project, in which engraved bricks purchased by donors will be placed by the field of their choice.
Because of several other community fundraisers happening at the same time, Hurd said the fields project has taken longer than his original goal of four years. But Portage residents continue to make him proud with their generosity.
“I have yet to have anybody turn me down,” Hurd said. “They may not give as much as what I wanted, what I was hoping for or what I dreamed of, but the bottom line is I’ve had yet to anybody turn me down.”
Organizers will continue to accept brick orders as long as they keep coming. Even after the project is officially finished -- estimated to be by the end of spring -- Hurd said bricks can still be added.
He expressed gratitude to the community for its support, the school district and city for their cooperation and the media for spreading the word.
“It’s really been a community project, and I’m real proud to say that I’ve had a chance to be part of it,” he said.
The soccer field is one of two constructed by the city at Veterans Memorial Field near the Columbia County Fairgrounds in 2016. Before they were built, Haak said Portage High School didn’t have a WIAA-approved soccer field, preventing it from hosting regional games. Now it has access to two fields that meet WIAA requirements.
Haak said participation in Portage’s youth soccer programs has been increasing as a result of the light and water project. That trend could reach the high school level as the students age.
“Numbers grow from younger kids up, and so I think those numbers continue to grow,” Haak said.
Tax-deductible donations to the Light and Water the Fields fundraiser can be sent to Greater Portage Youth Education Foundation, ATTN: Athletic Office, 301 East Collins St., Portage, WI 53901.
