St. Katharine Drexel extends its spring break

St. Katharine Drexel School is following the lead of the Beaver Dam Unified School District by extending its spring break.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both students in the Beaver Dam Unified School District and St. Katharine Drexel School will begin spring break on Thursday and be off until March 30.

Beaver Dam Superintendent Mark DiStefano announced on Thursday that the schools in Beaver Dam would have additional days while staff prepares in case state governmental agencies make a decision to close the schools as well as allowing the schools to undergo a deep cleaning in order to help prevent the spread of illness.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.