St. Katharine Drexel School participates in its first local Soles walk

Students at St. Katharine Drexel School participated in the school’s first Soles walk on Thursday with the students exiting their classrooms early to walk around the neighborhood and show love for their school.
The Soles walk is a fundraiser for Catholic schools throughout the archdiocese of Milwaukee. All the funds raised will stay locally. St. Katharine Drexel’s goal is to raise $5,000, which can be matched up to $5,000 from sponsors of the Soles Walk. The funds will be used to purchase an additional basketball hoop for the playground and lunch tables.
St. Katharine Principal Jennifer Crombie said the walk had previously been held at Mount Mary University on a Saturday each year with people coming from throughout the area to raise money for their school.
“It was always held on a Saturday,” Crombie said. “However last year because of COVID, they allowed schools to do it locally, and it was successful that they are doing that again this year.”
It was difficult for schools like St. Katharine Drexel to get a large group of students and parishioners to attend the walk in Milwaukee. Crombie said having the walk in Beaver Dam brings in a lot more interest.
Crombie said Thursday the school had already raised $1,300. In addition, the students were doing an in house change challenge where they earn change at home and bring it in with the grade raising the largest amount winning.
The school does have a new basketball hoop but wanted another one for the students that will match the first one, Crombie said. The three additional lunch tables will allow students to spread out more and replace aging tables.
Last year, St. Katharine School was unable to do the walk due to the weather, but still raised about $3,000.
All the students in 4K to eighth grade were able to participate in the walk with the 4K students doing a shorter route. The students left the school and walked down Spring Street to Park Avenue, from Park Avenue they went right on University Avenue before taking an east on South Street leading them back to Spring Street and back to school.
About 190 Catholic schools did similar walks.
Donations for this fundraiser can be made several ways. Interested donors can go to catholicschoolswalk.org and find Saint Katharine Drexel School. They can also text SOLES1243 to 71777 or donate with cash or check directly to the school.