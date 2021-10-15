St. Katharine Drexel School participates in its first local Soles walk

Students at St. Katharine Drexel School participated in the school’s first Soles walk on Thursday with the students exiting their classrooms early to walk around the neighborhood and show love for their school.

The Soles walk is a fundraiser for Catholic schools throughout the archdiocese of Milwaukee. All the funds raised will stay locally. St. Katharine Drexel’s goal is to raise $5,000, which can be matched up to $5,000 from sponsors of the Soles Walk. The funds will be used to purchase an additional basketball hoop for the playground and lunch tables.

St. Katharine Principal Jennifer Crombie said the walk had previously been held at Mount Mary University on a Saturday each year with people coming from throughout the area to raise money for their school.

“It was always held on a Saturday,” Crombie said. “However last year because of COVID, they allowed schools to do it locally, and it was successful that they are doing that again this year.”

It was difficult for schools like St. Katharine Drexel to get a large group of students and parishioners to attend the walk in Milwaukee. Crombie said having the walk in Beaver Dam brings in a lot more interest.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}