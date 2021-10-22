Standardized testing shows pandemic effect in Baraboo, Portage, Dells, Mauston

Standardized testing results released Wednesday showed the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on student learning and participation last year in Wisconsin.
Schools statewide saw losses in student proficiency in English language arts and math during the 2020-21 school year, which is in line with national trends, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Results by district are available to the public at wisedash.dpi.wi.gov.
In Baraboo, roughly 56% of students in the tested grades were not proficient in ELA or math, Forward Exam results showed. The test is given to students in grades three through eight and 10.
“That’s kind of alarming to me,” District Administrator Rainey Briggs said of Baraboo’s ELA results, “but I also understand where we were at the time of this assessment” -- namely, “dead-smack in the middle of the pandemic, so there were a number of students who did not take the test as well.”
More than 13% of eligible Baraboo students did not take the English test last year, much higher than the 0.7% who opted out in 2018-19 but consistent with the statewide nonparticipation rate. The Forward Exam was not administered in 2019-20.
Communications Director Liz Crammond said the district attributes the change to the pandemic and the fact that almost 30% of Baraboo students were learning virtually at the time. It offered resources to virtual students including transportation to school for testing, but some families opted out due to “concern that additional testing would add additional stress to students as they were navigating a very different school year,” Crammond said.
“I would love for all of our students to take the assessment,” Briggs said, “but I also know that in the middle of the pandemic that wasn’t their number one concern at the time.”
He was not working in the Baraboo School District at the time of testing last year, securing the superintendent position in March.
Thirty-one percent of the 1,121 Baraboo students tested were found to be proficient in ELA. That’s slightly below the 33.7% proficiency statewide.
DPI advises against comparing test results across years or districts when test participation rates are lower than 95%, which was the case for most local districts last year, because the tested students may not be representative of the overall student population. According to the news release, DPI requested a waiver for last year’s statewide testing requirement from the U.S. Department of Education but did not receive one.
Portage, Dells, Mauston testing rates higher
Of Baraboo, Portage, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston, Portage was the only school district to achieve higher than 95% participation in most of its state assessments. Just 2.8% of Portage’s 791 eligible students did not take the Forward Exam in ELA.
Slightly smaller than Baraboo, Portage also offered virtual learning last year, although students who opted for that learning model were closer to one in four.
The percentage of Portage students proficient in English language arts remained steady between 2018-19 and 2020-21 -- just under 38% both years. More students opted out of testing last year compared to 2018-19, leaving a smaller percentage of students non-proficient (59% compared to 61.5%).
Portage students beat the state average proficiency rates across all four subjects tested by the Forward Exam and had higher than average participation, according to DPI data. However, the district also had a higher than average percentage of non-proficient students.
District Administrator Josh Sween did not respond to an interview request Thursday.
Wisconsin Dells School District results followed a similar pattern, beating the state average in proficiency for most Forward subject areas and having a higher participation rate -- ranging from almost 94% to almost 95% -- but also having a higher percentage of students who were not proficient. The district excelled in math in particular with 47% of students proficient and 46% not, compared to 33.6% and 53%, respectively, statewide.
In Mauston, participation rates on the Forward Exam were higher than the state average, ranging between 91.8%-93.2% depending on the subject. More than 60% of tested students in the district, which is smaller than the other three, were not proficient in English language arts. The district’s proficiency was slightly higher than the state average in science and math but lower in social studies.
Statewide participation also dropped on the ACT with writing, which is administered to high school juniors and is part of the Wisconsin Student Assessment System. For 2020-21, each district’s composite -- an average of the four ACT test scores -- was:
- Baraboo: 19.0 (203 students)
- Mauston: 16.8 (103 students)
- Portage: 18.8 (178 students)
- Wisconsin Dells: 18.0 (125 students)
- State average: 19.1, down from 19.8 in 2019-20
Baraboo’s superintendent, who said he hasn’t had time yet to look through the detailed results, encouraged people to look at “the things that we are doing well,” such as supporting students, making them feel like they belong at school and keeping them actively engaged.
“I think those are key things that are probably more important, but at the same time want to make sure ... they are learning in our hands,” Briggs said.
