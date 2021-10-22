Standardized testing shows pandemic effect in Baraboo, Portage, Dells, Mauston

Standardized testing results released Wednesday showed the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on student learning and participation last year in Wisconsin.

Schools statewide saw losses in student proficiency in English language arts and math during the 2020-21 school year, which is in line with national trends, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Results by district are available to the public at wisedash.dpi.wi.gov.

In Baraboo, roughly 56% of students in the tested grades were not proficient in ELA or math, Forward Exam results showed. The test is given to students in grades three through eight and 10.

“That’s kind of alarming to me,” District Administrator Rainey Briggs said of Baraboo’s ELA results, “but I also understand where we were at the time of this assessment” -- namely, “dead-smack in the middle of the pandemic, so there were a number of students who did not take the test as well.”

More than 13% of eligible Baraboo students did not take the English test last year, much higher than the 0.7% who opted out in 2018-19 but consistent with the statewide nonparticipation rate. The Forward Exam was not administered in 2019-20.