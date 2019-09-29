State test results released earlier this month show Baraboo and Portage students remained above the state average in most areas, making gains in elementary math and science but dipping at the middle school level in several subjects.
When Nick Karls, the Baraboo School District’s director of teaching and learning, presented the assessment results at the Sept. 23 school board meeting, he reminded board members not to define student success solely by tests.
“Our students are so much more than a test score,” Karls said. “You’re going to see a lot of information today, and it’s important and we need to talk about it, we need to analyze it and we need to talk about steps to improve that, but I keep thinking about those students who are getting industry-recognized certifications within our system, our improved graduation rates, students who are in extracurriculars, students who are doing things in service industries.”
The assessments include the Forward Exam, taken by students in third through eighth grade, and the ACT with writing, taken in grade 11. Students with significant cognitive disabilities in the tested grades took the Dynamic Learning Maps assessment.
Elementary results
The percentage of Baraboo and Portage students who scored proficient or advanced in the 2018-19 Forward Exam’s English language arts (ELA) portion dropped from the previous year but stayed above the state average of 40.6%. In the Baraboo School District, 44.8% scored at least proficient, while 44.7% of Portage students did the same. Last year, it was 47.2% for Baraboo, 46.7% for Portage and 42.6% statewide.
“When you see 44.8, that seems striking, right?” Karls said. “That seems like, ‘OK, are you telling me that 54% of our students can’t read?’ No, that’s not the case.”
He said the state changed its benchmark, which “dropped everything down.” Karls noted Baraboo had closer to 80% proficient in ELA when the state used the Wisconsin Knowledge and Concepts Examination assessment before switching to the Forward Exam.
Portage District Administrator Margaret Rudolph said her staff still is working on analyzing the state test results, so she couldn’t comment on specifics. When the state Department of Public Instruction releases district report cards -- which rate their performance based on several measures, including student assessments -- later this fall, she said the district will offer more information.
In math and science, both Baraboo and Portage increased proficiency and beat the state average. Almost 52% of Baraboo students and 49% of Portage students scored proficient in math, compared to the state average of just over 46%. In 2017-18, about 46% in Baraboo and under 42% in Portage achieved proficiency in math, while just over 46% did statewide.
In science, Baraboo achieved about 55% and Portage almost 55% proficient, while the state average was below 53% in 2018-19. The previous year, it was under 55% for Baraboo, almost 54% for Portage and roughly 50% statewide.
Baraboo also exceeded the state average in social studies at almost 55% proficient, but Portage came in below at about 50%. The state averaged 52%.
Middle school results
Karls said Baraboo’s middle school test data, which was below the state average in math, science and English, didn’t align with the district’s three-year trend. He said the district plans to closely monitor the middle school assessments to see if this year’s drop was just an anomaly.
In ELA, 37% of Baraboo middle school students, almost 32% of Portage students and almost 43% of middle schoolers statewide tested proficient or advanced.
Over the last two years, Baraboo had 44.5% and 42.3%. Portage's proficiency in ELA had dropped from 43.4% in 2016-17 to 33.3% in 2017-18.
In math, both districts had less than a 36% proficient result, compared to about 42% statewide. Baraboo was at more than 44% for each of the three previous years. Portage went from 29.1% two years ago to 36.1% in 2017-18.
More than 60% of Portage students scored proficient in science, however, while just under 51% did in Baraboo. The state average was about 56%.
Portage has improved steadily in science from 2015-16, going from 47.3% proficient to almost 52% and then 60.6%. Baraboo had a 53.7% proficient mark in middle school science in 2015-16, 48.6% in 2016-17 and 48.4% in 2017-18.
Social studies was the one subject where Baraboo, at almost 55%, exceeded the state average of about 54%. Portage came in at 53%.
In social studies, Portage was at almost 59% two years ago and 57.5% in 2017-18. Baraboo dropped from 56.1% in 2015-16 to 50.8% in 2016-17 and then rose to 60.9% in 2017-18.
High school results
On the ACT plus writing exam, Baraboo High School’s juniors last year received an average composite score of 20.1, which Karls noted was above the district’s “fence line neighbors” for the first time in the five years that all students have been required to take it.
Portage’s composite score of 19.7 was just slightly above the state average of 19.6.
In Columbia County, Lodi and Pardeeville school districts saw the highest composite ACT scores at 21.3 and 21, respectively.
Disadvantaged students
When comparing test results of students who are considered economically disadvantaged and those who are not, gaps remain in all subject areas statewide.
Karls noted that Baraboo’s elementary level achievement gap was less than the state’s.
For example, more than 55% of non-disadvantaged Baraboo students scored proficient on the elementary Forward Exam in English language arts, while only about 35% of their disadvantaged counterparts did. Portage school district’s results show the same gap.
Statewide, only about 24% of economically disadvantaged students achieved proficient or advanced in ELA.
More results can be found at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction's WISEdash public portal.
