Student housing company defaults on taxes again for Boo-U property

The company that runs the student apartments on Baraboo’s college campus again defaulted on its taxes, shortly after paying off its previous debt.

Baraboo City Administrator Casey Bradley said Thursday the city sent a notice of default to the bank this week regarding Bluffstone LLC of Davenport, Iowa, failing to pay the second half of its 2020 taxes on time, putting it in breach of its contract with the city and Sauk County.

As of Thursday, Bluffstone owes $20,240 in taxes, interest and penalties going back to February, said City Treasurer Lori Laux. The interest rate is 1.5% per month, she said.

The company built The Villas at Baraboo on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus after entering into an agreement with the city and county, represented by the Campus Commission, in February 2014.

It has failed to pay taxes in Baraboo before. In February 2020, Bluffstone paid three years’ worth of delinquent taxes, totaling $117,657, in addition to $22,920 in interest and penalties, Laux said.