 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Student organizations bringing hypnotist to Beaver Dam High School for fundraiser
0 Comments
alert top story

Student organizations bringing hypnotist to Beaver Dam High School for fundraiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Student organizations bringing hypnotist to Beaver Dam High School

Megan Sutton, Paige Posthuma and Britney Wendorf pose as part of two student organizations that have joined together in a fundraising effort to bring a hypnotist to Beaver Dam High School at 7 p.m. Oct. 28.

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

Two student organizations at Beaver Dam High School have joined together to bring a hypnotist to the school for a fundraiser.

Beaver Dam High School's homecoming Friday included a pep rally and parade during the day. Senior football players and their parents were recognized before the 7 p.m. game and the athletic hall of fame inductees were recognized at halftime.

Health Occupation Students of America and Key Club will hold the fundraiser at 7 p.m. Oct. 28.

The Osborn Experience is a comedy hypnotist show. The 30 minute show will also be performed for the student body during the school day on Oct. 28.

Tickets are $10 at the door or $8 if purchased before the show. Tickets are available at Rechek’s Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly, HOSA and Key Club members or at the Beaver Dam High School during the lunch hour Monday through Thursday next week. Beaver Dam High School has three lunch hours between 11:13 a.m. to 1:27 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam High School student Paige Posthuma said masks will be required due to the event being held in Beaver Dam High School.

“This is one of the first fundraisers at the school since COVID-19 began, I believe,” Posthuma said.

Posthuma is part of HOSA and she said that the club is for future health care workers and broadens students’ perspective about the world of health care.

“We do a lot of different fundraisers,” Posthuma said.

Key Club member Britney Wendorf said that Key Club does a lot of fundraisers as well and is part of the Kiwanis.

“We also like to get the school involved as much as possible,” Key Club member Megan Sutton said.

“This is an opportunity to support local clubs and get out in the community,” Posthuma said. “And it will be fun and entertaining.”

If You Go

Who: The Osborn Experience

What: A fundraiser for Beaver Dam High School Key Club and HOSA

When: Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $8 in advance and $10 at the door available in a variety of ways including at Rechek's Food Pride and Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems aim to start debate on voting bill

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News