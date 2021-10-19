Student organizations bringing hypnotist to Beaver Dam High School for fundraiser

Two student organizations at Beaver Dam High School have joined together to bring a hypnotist to the school for a fundraiser.

Health Occupation Students of America and Key Club will hold the fundraiser at 7 p.m. Oct. 28.

The Osborn Experience is a comedy hypnotist show. The 30 minute show will also be performed for the student body during the school day on Oct. 28.

Tickets are $10 at the door or $8 if purchased before the show. Tickets are available at Rechek’s Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly, HOSA and Key Club members or at the Beaver Dam High School during the lunch hour Monday through Thursday next week. Beaver Dam High School has three lunch hours between 11:13 a.m. to 1:27 p.m.

Beaver Dam High School student Paige Posthuma said masks will be required due to the event being held in Beaver Dam High School.

“This is one of the first fundraisers at the school since COVID-19 began, I believe,” Posthuma said.

Posthuma is part of HOSA and she said that the club is for future health care workers and broadens students’ perspective about the world of health care.

“We do a lot of different fundraisers,” Posthuma said.