Student wellbeing, mental health concerns leads Baraboo public schools to reopen sooner than planned

Students in Baraboo public schools will return to their classrooms Jan. 4 after the school board split 4-3 Monday to resume in-person learning a week sooner than previously planned due to concerns about student wellbeing and mental health.

A lengthy and, at times, heated discussion about that decision followed emotional comments by the district’s school resource officers, Amanda Sabol and Mike Pichler, and public comment from a Baraboo parent.

Sabol, in her second year as Jack Young Middle School’s SRO, said she primarily deals with child welfare and students’ issues at home. She described how some students tell her they need to be in school because it’s a break from the difficult circumstances they live with, such as abusive, irresponsible or neglectful parents. Others hoard the food they get in school, because there’s none at home, she said.

“I hear a lot of people in the public say, ‘Well, they have to stay home. It’s safer for them to be at home,’” Sabol said. “But a lot of people that are saying that, they didn’t come from a home -- and they’re so lucky -- that they didn’t come from a home where domestic violence is what they see every night when they go home.”