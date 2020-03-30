Students across Dodge County area are using technology to get back to school work

Mayville School District launched its virtual learning experience this week as well, Mayville Superintendent Scott Sabol said.

“The teachers have been working remotely through Zoom and other collaboration resources to prepare/innovate,” Sabol said.

White said as this is being rolled out in Beaver Dam, parents should realize that their role is more of a facilitator and parent and not replace the teacher.

“The teachers are still functioning as teachers, just in a different way,” White said. “Our goal is to teach the curriculum to fidelity as much as possible, realizing that in no way will distance/digital learning be the same or even compare to the education students receive when they are at school with their teachers.”

“Younger students should not just worry about being compliant and finishing their work,” White said. “They need a calm environment where they are not feeling the weight of this world right now, they need a safe place to be since they are not at school, while continuing to work on their studies.”

Older students will have higher expectations as they are more adept at technology and have certain criteria that will need to be accomplished in order to obtain course credit, White said