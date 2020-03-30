Students across Dodge County area are using technology to get back to school work

Students in the Beaver Dam Unified School District went back to work Monday, but did not rot return to the school buildings that shut down in Wisconsin to battle virus that causes COVID-19.
Nicole White, the district’s communication officer, said the district had a soft launch of online learning Thursday.
“They were able to access their technology without issues,” White said.
White said that the district agreed to streamline the curriculum and expectations for students.
“The teachers then met as teams last week and really got to the core of what we are trying to accomplish," White said. “They worked within their grade levels to recreate the way the curriculum would look to their students using Google Sites and Google Classroom. This was nothing short of amazing to watch the teachers hone their craft, and recreate their lessons for the next few weeks. These teachers were so collaborative and positive and all just pitched in wherever needed.”
Teachers throughout the state have been making changes to how they deliver education under the restrictions with some working together for answers.
“In preparation for closing of schools, the (Columbus School) district had been collaborating virtually with multiple other districts in Dane County and CESA 5,” Columbus director of curriculum and instruction Becky Schmidt said.
School administrators built the continuity of learning plan for Columbus students, however teachers remain in control of the classrooms, Schmidt said.
“The district provides direction and expectations, but teachers will plan, instruct, personalize and adapt for their students based on student need,” Schmidt said.
Rob Meyer, the director of teaching and learning for the Waupun Area School District, said students in Waupun will be back at work this week, after a spring break. There were two days of distance learning already held in Waupun.
“We can say we have learned a lot through the first few days that will inform us as a district and individual teachers as we move forward,” Meyer said. “Families provided us useful feedback that includes the barriers they are experiencing. We are continuing to do the best we can as a district to help overcome those barriers and provide a reasonable amount of continued learning.”
Meyer said there has also been a lot of positive comments from parents as well about how educators are supporting student learning while considering other aspects of family life as well.
“Districts, including Waupun, are making efforts to keep the amount of instructional time appropriate for each grade level,” Meyer said. “Our kindergarten students may have only about an hour of focused learning activities. Our students in high school, earning credit, may have more like four hours of instruction. If a family is able to set up a designated learning time or times with some regularity, that may help the learning time be more focused and productive.”
Area districts provide devices that help students gain access to information. In districts like Dodgeland, where many students live in rural areas,there are options to use one of the district’s internet hotspots if needed.
Dodgeland Superintendent Annette Thompson said Dodgeland students have been given their own iPads for the last five years.
“This new virtual learning environment allows all teachers, students, and classes to continue working and growing together during the school closure," Thompson said, students were able to log onto BlueJeans Video Conferencing and meet with their classes. “The Dodgeland Elementary School art teacher uses quick videos to encourage students to draw along with him. General music classes review instrument families and then link a sample recording of music from that family. Physical education asks students to take pictures of the student doing a physical challenge for the day. Students are sharing virtual screens with each other to help create writing pieces. Special events such as Wonder Wednesday or Thinking Thursday are in place for students to research their own questions. And, that’s just the elementary school.”
Middle and high school level students are advised to get four to six hours of education per day and start the day with Schoology. Schoology, the learning management system, has been in place for six years and allows students to view assignments from teachers, submit work for feedback, view instructional videos, and receive announcements and updates, Thompson said.
Mayville School District launched its virtual learning experience this week as well, Mayville Superintendent Scott Sabol said.
“The teachers have been working remotely through Zoom and other collaboration resources to prepare/innovate,” Sabol said.
White said as this is being rolled out in Beaver Dam, parents should realize that their role is more of a facilitator and parent and not replace the teacher.
“The teachers are still functioning as teachers, just in a different way,” White said. “Our goal is to teach the curriculum to fidelity as much as possible, realizing that in no way will distance/digital learning be the same or even compare to the education students receive when they are at school with their teachers.”
"Younger students should not just worry about being compliant and finishing their work," White said. “They need a calm environment where they are not feeling the weight of this world right now, they need a safe place to be since they are not at school, while continuing to work on their studies.”
Older students will have higher expectations as they are more adept at technology and have certain criteria that will need to be accomplished in order to obtain course credit, White said
“Teachers have set aside time daily as office hours and will be available during that time. They are still teaching, and the amount of time being spent at home on school work will look different from house to house as all circumstances are different. We ask that parents be patient and reach out when they need to," White said.
Schmidt said the goal for high school students is to earn the credits in order to complete the classes.
“I think that it’s in the best interest of all students to maintain as normal of a schedule and routines as possible,” Horicon School Superintendent Rich Appel said. “In addition to spending quality time reading to, playing with, and engaging students, parents can expect that keeping students minds active and educationally challenged is a part of normal life that must continue. Parents should also know that not all students will work at the exact rate that they normally do in school, and that active engagement is our greatest expectation for all learners. Students comfort levels will vary, and teachers are here to support the process.”
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.