500 students in Dodge County area tour manufacturing plants

The tours began in the early 2010s with students from Beaver Dam High School visiting three Beaver Dam manufacturers: Kirsh Foundry, Breuer Metal Craftsmen and Apache.

“Every year after that we have grown,” Korth said.

The goal is to get more high school students to think about entering manufacturing as a career. When the tours began, Korth said the local manufactures decided to begin a conversation on how to help younger workers learn about the benefits of careers in manufacturing. It was soon known that educators and the manufacturers had to work together.

Beaver Dam High School technical education teacher Joe Kutzler took his metals students to tour Mayville Engineering Company in Mayville on Feb. 20.

“It does help them to see what classes they should take and what different careers are there right out of school or for those who go on to technical school and four year degrees as well,” Kutzler said.

Rebecca Droessler Mersch, the school to work coordinator at Beaver Dam High School said that the opportunities for the teens have improved because of the efforts of the community.