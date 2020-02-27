500 students in Dodge County area tour manufacturing plants

A tour of area manufacturing facilities by high schools has grown in almost a decade from a few dozen students visiting a trio of Beaver Dam manufacturers to more than 500 students from almost a dozen schools visiting nine manufacturers.
Rio High School and Central Wisconsin Christian in Waupun were the two new schools to join this year. Students from Beaver Dam High School, Markesan High School, Randolph High School, Columbus High School, Fall River High School, Hustisford High School, Dodgeland High School, Waupun High School, and Mayville High School also returned to learn about future job opportunities while visiting the manufacturers on some February mornings.
Federal Mogul in Waupun, Mayville Engineering Company, Karavan Trailers in Fox Lake, John Deere in Horicon, Metalcraft in Mayville, Enerpac in Columbus, Apache Stainless in Beaver Dam, EK Machine in Waupun and Quad/Graphics all opened their doors to the students.
Lunch and presentations were held at John Deere, MEC, Quad/Graphics and Metalcraft-Mayville.
The manufacturing tours began when educators and manufactures saw a need in the community and started to think about the best way to help not only the manufactures but the students in making career choices as well, Apache Stainless human resource manager Pam Korth said.
“It gives people an understanding of manufacturing and even prepares the students to decide on what classes to take for the job they want in the future,” Korth said.
The tours began in the early 2010s with students from Beaver Dam High School visiting three Beaver Dam manufacturers: Kirsh Foundry, Breuer Metal Craftsmen and Apache.
“Every year after that we have grown,” Korth said.
The goal is to get more high school students to think about entering manufacturing as a career. When the tours began, Korth said the local manufactures decided to begin a conversation on how to help younger workers learn about the benefits of careers in manufacturing. It was soon known that educators and the manufacturers had to work together.
Beaver Dam High School technical education teacher Joe Kutzler took his metals students to tour Mayville Engineering Company in Mayville on Feb. 20.
“It does help them to see what classes they should take and what different careers are there right out of school or for those who go on to technical school and four year degrees as well,” Kutzler said.
Rebecca Droessler Mersch, the school to work coordinator at Beaver Dam High School said that the opportunities for the teens have improved because of the efforts of the community.
“I would say that with the partnership of the (Manufacturing Business Alliance) and area employers and our new facility, students now have the best opportunity to apply what they've learned in the classroom to a relevant work experience,” Droessler Mersch said. “We have had a growth in interest in manufacturing with the capstone class and an opportunity to participate in youth apprenticeship.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development the average wages in 2018 for people in manufacturing careers in Dodge County was $52,000. Manufacturing careers in Dodge County also grew by 184 jobs from 2017 and 2018.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.