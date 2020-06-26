Students to return to Baraboo campus for fall classes as enrollment holds steady

Branch campus spokesman John Christensen said bigger classrooms will be able to hold about 15 students this fall.

“So it’s going to be a challenge, but that’s the work we have to do,” he said.

As students continue to enroll, class sizes and arrangements will be adjusted as needed, Christensen said. For example, if more students enroll than can safely sit in a classroom, sessions may be recorded so that half of the students can attend in person while the other half watch from home.

“It will be a series of adjustments based on the needs of the class and the enrollment,” Christensen said.

Compton estimated classroom capacity has been reduced to about one-quarter of its usual limit.

As of Wednesday, he said 64 students had signed up for new-student registration. That compares to 56 at this time last year. He said both the Baraboo branch campus and the Platteville campus are up about 10% at this point this summer.

UW-Platteville staff have tried a lot of strategies this year to boost enrollment on its three campuses, such as increasing the number of high school students they’ve contacted, he said.