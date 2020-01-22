Substitute and summer school teachers in Baraboo get pay raise this year

While summer school staff varies from year to year, Holzem said the district had 29 teachers last year.

Born, who has worked for 10 years as a guest teacher for Baraboo schools and is semi-retired after three decades working in restaurants, hasn’t considered subbing in other districts. He said he’s “busy enough” teaching almost every day at Baraboo High School.

“If you get to know the students, it makes your job easier,” he said.

He appreciates the work for being flexible and finds helping students a rewarding endeavor, though sometimes challenging. It’s easier now that students and teachers all work from Chromebooks because substitutes can check them to verify what students have already covered in class, he said.

The district also has made renewing his license every three years “a lot easier,” Born said.

“I must enjoy it, because I’ve been here for 10 years. … Of course, there’s some days where you wonder why you do it, but the good days outnumber the bad,” he said.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.