Survey: More than half of Baraboo public school staff sampled considered leaving last year

Swiergosz said the district in April changed its method of surveying both departing employees and those who choose to stay. Going from a Google Doc to a Google Form allows the district to pull more quantitative data from the surveys and increased the response rate, she said.

Stay surveys were offered to a random selection of 87 employees of all classifications unlike in previous years, she said. The district offered exit interviews via Google Form to 39 departing employees and got 28 responses. In person and phone options also are offered for exit interviews.

According to the exit interviews, reasons for leaving varied widely. The most common factors were accepting other employment (43%), family/personal circumstances (36%), commute distance (18%), feeling undervalued (18%) and pay inequalities (18%).

Nearly two-thirds said there was nothing the district could have done to prevent them from leaving, while more than a quarter said increasing pay and 18% said action on voiced concerns could have kept them at BSD.

Asked if they would recommend the district as an employer, 85% said yes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}