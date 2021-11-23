Survey: More than half of Baraboo public school staff sampled considered leaving last year

An April survey of Baraboo School District employees found more than half of the 48 respondents had seriously considered leaving the district within the last year, according to a report on stay and exit interview trends presented to the school board Monday by Human Resources Director Siranda Swiergosz.
Of the 48 staff members who completed stay surveys, 58% said they “gave serious consideration to leaving” the district within the last year. But when asked to reflect on the past year of work, most of them ranked their experience as a six or higher on an eight-point scale.
“We have more positive than negative responses,” Swiergosz said, “and I think really considering that this was data collected in April of last (school) year, still definitely in the throes of COVID, I think is really positive information there as well.”
Turnover has been a problem for the district in recent years, with former and current staff pointing to issues with student behavior, unequal pay for the same work and staff morale. The school board and administrators have taken steps to address those issues, including creating student behavior task forces and evening out some pay discrepancies.
Swiergosz said the district in April changed its method of surveying both departing employees and those who choose to stay. Going from a Google Doc to a Google Form allows the district to pull more quantitative data from the surveys and increased the response rate, she said.
Stay surveys were offered to a random selection of 87 employees of all classifications unlike in previous years, she said. The district offered exit interviews via Google Form to 39 departing employees and got 28 responses. In person and phone options also are offered for exit interviews.
According to the exit interviews, reasons for leaving varied widely. The most common factors were accepting other employment (43%), family/personal circumstances (36%), commute distance (18%), feeling undervalued (18%) and pay inequalities (18%).
Nearly two-thirds said there was nothing the district could have done to prevent them from leaving, while more than a quarter said increasing pay and 18% said action on voiced concerns could have kept them at BSD.
Asked if they would recommend the district as an employer, 85% said yes.
What departing employees liked most about working in the district was their relationship with co-workers, while the most popular answers for what they liked least was work/life balance (25%), student behavior (18%) and compensation (14%).
Highlights from the stay interviews include:
- 56% said they look forward to interacting with students when coming to work each day
- 65% said the thing they like most about working in the district is their relationship with co-workers
- What they liked least about working in the district: Compensation (27%), work/life balance (17%) and student behavior (15%)
- The top responses for what might cause them to leave were feeling undervalued (19%) and pay inequities (15%)
Swiergosz said the district has already made some changes to improve based on the survey feedback. Superintendent Rainey Briggs is beginning to conduct listening sessions with staff, for example.
She also made recommendations for more, including a benefit and compensation review and analysis, employee engagement and recognition programs and promoting work-life balance.
School board members Mike Kohlman, vice president, and Kevin Vodak, president, expressed appreciation for the data and recommendations.
“I was going to say I hope we create some actionable things that administration could do, and Rainey, you’re always one step ahead,” Kohlman said.
Next year, when the district has a second year of data, the board will be able to look at trends, Vodak said.
“Not everything that was on there is great information for us to see, so it’s what we do with it that’s going to be important,” he said.
Editor's note: This story has been updated Nov. 23 to correct the scope of the stay survey. According to the survey, more than half of the 48 respondents had seriously considered leaving the district within the last year.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.