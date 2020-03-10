Survey to go out next month for stakeholders in Beaver Dam schools

Parents, students and staff in the Beaver Dam Unified School District will have the opportunity to inform the district to understand their thoughts on the district as part of the district’s strategic plan.

Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education listened to Nicole White, the district’s communications officer during its meeting on Monday about the survey.

School Perceptions is an “independent research firm that specializes in conducting surveys for public and private schools, educational service agencies, communities and other state-level organizations.

The school district last used the surveys in the 2018-19 school year when they asked students about themselves and their school participation.

“We will continue to use the same survey this year and compare the data from this year to last year,” White said.

New this year will be the staff and parent surveys. White said the staff topics include planning, student achievement, work enforcement, and overall satisfaction among the topic areas.

The survey the parents will take will include questions specific to each school along with district-wide questions.

The electronic surveys will go out in April with School Perceptions analyzing the data and use the comparatives from other districts and send it back to the district in May.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.