Switch to Quartz health insurance plan saved Baraboo district $1M in first year

Switching to Quartz health insurance saved the Baraboo School District $1 million in just one year, according to a report Monday.

The school board dropped Dean as its health insurance provider in 2019, opting for a high-deductible plan through Quartz combined with The Difference Card, which offsets copays and deductibles to make them affordable for members. Savings then were estimated to be at least $1.31 million over the course of three years.

A report shared with the school board showed the district’s actual premium in the 2019-20 school year totaled just over $3.86 million, more than 20% less than the almost $4.86 million it would have paid under Dean’s plan. The premium was about $207,000 less than expected and $422,000 under the maximum cost.

“That was an exceptional year,” said Dan Lewison of Don-Rick Insurance, the district’s insurance agent. “The district did very, very well with this program (and) continues to do so.”

