CAZENOVIA — Gary Syftestad is Weston School District’s new principal.
The school district announced Syftestad as the new principal Aug. 15 on its website and Facebook page. His first day is scheduled for Aug. 19.
Over 40 applications were submitted for the position. The board of education and staff members made the selection after interviewing four qualified candidates, according to the announcement.
Syftestad is no stranger to the Weston School District. He taught social studies and served as a coach for multiple sports during his time at the district from 1994-1999. Following his time at Weston, Syftestad taught at Reedsburg High School. He served as the principal at New Lisbon Middle and High School for seven years. Syftestad and his wife, Raynelle, live in La Valle and have four adult children, Hannah, Haley, Jenna, and Joelle.
In an interview, Syftestad said he is excited to return to Weston School District and his time at New Lisbon “has been nothing but great for me.”
“Good experiences and good people,” he said about his experience at New Lisbon School District.
Weston School District Superintendent Dr. Mel Lightner said he is ecstatic to have Syftestad join the school district.
“Our Weston Community will benefit from Gary’s experience as a school leader,” Lightner said in the announcement. “The fact that he wants to be part of the Weston school community again is terrific.”
Syftestad leaving New Lisbon High School for Weston comes about two months after he pleaded no contest in a disorderly conduct case involving a student that took place in April 2018.
According to the Juneau County Star-Times, the incident between Syftestad and the student happened after the principal heard the student using swear words in the hallway of the school. Syftestad, on video surveillance, pushed the student into a locker and twisted the skin on the student’s chest near the nipples. Syftestad apologized to the student the next day, and made an apology in front of the student body at a school assembly.
Lightner said in an email he and the school board were aware of the incident and discussed it with Syftestad and the administration of the New Lisbon School District.
"The Weston School District realizes that Gary made a mistake," Lightner said in the email. "We believe the incident was out of character for him. We understand he made an apology soon after the incident. I have no reservations about Gary being the principal at Weston."
New Lisbon School District acknowledged on its Facebook page about Syftestad’s departure, thanking him "for his many years of dedicated service” and "we wish him the best of luck in this next chapter in his career.”
The post did not say if New Lisbon would immediately search for a replacement principal. New Lisbon District Administrator Dennis Birr did not immediately return phone calls for further comment or questions. New Lisbon Board Clerk Eileen Bunker did not comment on Syftestad’s departure and deferred all questions to Birr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)