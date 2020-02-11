Task forces on Baraboo student behavior likely to start next month

The Baraboo School Board presented a detailed plan Monday to create two, 30-member groups tasked with identifying student behavior problems in the district and coming up with possible solutions that can be implemented as soon as this fall.
“It’s clear that there’s an urgency from some within the community to attack this sooner rather than later,” said Board President Kevin Vodak. “So once the task force is approved by the board -- which I have every belief that will be tonight -- we would look at having the first meeting in March.”
Issues with student behavior have been a frequent topic at board meetings in recent months, particularly after a group of retired Baraboo educators brought it up during public comment on Dec. 2 and invited the board later that month to discuss the issue with them.
At the Jan. 13 board meeting, administrators presented the Baraboo School District’s current policies and efforts to deal with negative behaviors, which District Administrator Lori Mueller said are different and “significantly more intense” than they used to be. She noted the change isn’t unique to Baraboo.
According to Monday’s proposal, two task forces -- one for the elementary level, the other for the secondary level -- would meet once a month from 6-7:30 p.m. on Mondays starting in March. Their purpose would be to identify behavior issues, “develop consensus on evidence-based practices to address identified behaviors,” provide monthly updates to the school board and recommend strategies the district can implement.
Though they would work independently for the first couple of meetings, Vodak said the groups would eventually have to work together to align their suggested strategies and make sure they have continuity across grade levels.
Task force makeup
With about 30 members each, the groups would include teachers and principals from each of the schools at that level, special education teachers and assistants, behavior interventionists, two retired educators, two parents with children at that level, two community members, district administrators, bus company representatives, school resource officers or a police representative, a school social worker and Department of Human Services specialists. At the secondary-level, the board proposed two Baraboo High School students participate.
The seven school board members would be distributed between the task forces.
Member Tim Heilman, a former teacher, asked if middle and high school assistant principals should be added to the list.
“I mean, you understand what’s happening out there and what type of issues you run into and where we have problems and what types of solutions work and maybe what types of solutions do not work as well,” Heilman said, addressing BHS Associate Principal Clint Brickl. “To have you directly involved, I think, would be valuable.”
Vodak, who earlier expressed concern that the list might be too long, said there may be opportunities later in the process to involve more people.
Two administrators from each task force would serve as group facilitators. Vodak said the district is tentatively planning to hire consultant Greg Wolcott, an assistant superintendent in Illinois who has been to the Baraboo School District before, to help with the process. Wolcott’s fee would be paid primarily using federal funds, according to Mueller.
Possible timeline
An example timeline suggested the task forces hold between eight and 11 meetings, which could span as many months. But board members said they wanted to have strategies that could be in place this fall by the start of the 2020-21 school year.
“I think that is by far the desire, but we also talked at this table that we don’t want to push the process where it becomes a rushed or hurried process and doesn’t allow us to accomplish the true work that we want to get to, so it’s trying to get that balance,” Mueller said.
Member Nancy Thome said 11 months is reasonable for the overall process, but that she wanted something actionable sooner.
“I would like to see if it will be possible to quickly identify one major change we could make starting in the fall,” Thome said.
The board unanimously approved the task forces with minor changes to the list of participants. Vodak said he will begin contacting people about serving in the groups so the board has a more concrete list of names by the next board meeting.
