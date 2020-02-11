Task forces on Baraboo student behavior likely to start next month

“I mean, you understand what’s happening out there and what type of issues you run into and where we have problems and what types of solutions work and maybe what types of solutions do not work as well,” Heilman said, addressing BHS Associate Principal Clint Brickl. “To have you directly involved, I think, would be valuable.”

Vodak, who earlier expressed concern that the list might be too long, said there may be opportunities later in the process to involve more people.

Two administrators from each task force would serve as group facilitators. Vodak said the district is tentatively planning to hire consultant Greg Wolcott, an assistant superintendent in Illinois who has been to the Baraboo School District before, to help with the process. Wolcott’s fee would be paid primarily using federal funds, according to Mueller.

Possible timeline

An example timeline suggested the task forces hold between eight and 11 meetings, which could span as many months. But board members said they wanted to have strategies that could be in place this fall by the start of the 2020-21 school year.