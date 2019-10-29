JUNEAU – Taxpayers in the Dodgeland School District will see the lowest tax rate in the last 17 years.
The Dodgeland School District board of education approved the 2019-20 budget at its meeting Monday night.
The budget of $10.6 million decreased by .37 percent from last year, Dodgeland comptroller Laura Grossman said. The district received about $80,000 more in state aid than it did in the previous school year and equalized property value in the Dodgeland School District went up by $36.7 million.
The local levy will be $3.5 million compared to $3.7 million last year. The mill rate for the 2019-20 school year will be $9.65 per $1,000 of equalized assessed property value, a decrease from $11.15 for the previous budget. The district’s mill rate has been going down since the 2015-16 school year.
Superintendent Annette Thompson said the mill rate is at the lowest number that the district has seen since before the 2003-04 school year.
One thing Thompson said that is lowering the cost is an increase in students coming into the Dodgeland School District from outside districts. This year 120 students have chosen to attend Dodgeland while 94 decided to go to other school districts.
“We want to continue to be a school of choice,” Thompson said.
Some programs Thompson said Dodgeland has implemented for that purpose include full-day 4K at the youngest level and distant learning classes for upper grade students.
The enrollment in the district declined by around 52 residential students in 2018-19, but the addition of the open enrollment students puts the student population at 840 students.
Residents in the district already received surveys where voters can see the impact on their taxes if the district goes to referendum in the future. The surveys will be closed Nov. 19. The surveys show five different referendum amounts between $14 million and $26 million with the $20 million.
“A $20 million referendum would not increase our taxes,” Thompsons said.
The current building will be fully paid for in March, Thompson said. A facility study identified areas of improvement and upgrades for the school.
The survey is meant to bring feedback to the district to determine the direction the district will go in the future with improvements.
“Schools don’t have money set aside for bigger projects and those needs for the building,” Grossman said.
The survey results will be presented at a school board meeting Dec. 9 and will be available on the district’s website at dodgeland.k12.wi.us.
