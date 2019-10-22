RANDOLPH – Taxpayers in the Randolph School District will see a slight decrease in the mill rate from what they paid a year ago.
“The mill rate for 2019-2020 will decrease by two cents to $12.48,” said Ryan Cashman, the district's director of business services. “This decrease is $1.06 less than the projected mill rate of $13.54 that was stated prior to the referendum voting in 2015.”
The mill rate reflects only the school district portion of the property tax bill. State, county, city, technical schools and sanitary districts are other entities that levy taxes and are part of property taxes.
The Randolph School Board approved the 2019 tax levy of $2.8 million and the 2019-20 operating budget during its meeting Monday.
The 2015 school district referendum centered around creating a K-12 complex in the former high school.
Cashman said the mill rate decreased for a number of reasons including:
You have free articles remaining.
- Equalized value of the district’s tax base has increased causing the rate to fall.
- Interest rates on the bond borrowing for the referendum were refinanced in the spring of 2016 at a much lower than anticipated rate.
- Equalization aid has steadily increased lowering the district’s levy authority for general operations.
The 2018-19 fiscal year ended with the district maintaining a healthy fund balance of 43.9%, Cashman said. This fund balance is in addition to the Capital Project Fund, which is also known as Fund 46, that currently maintains a balance of more than $500,000 for use beginning in 2022.
“This fund is a way for dollars to be set aside in a 'savings' account to be used in conjunction with a capital project plan that is submitted to the DPI,” Cashman said.
The fund was established in July of 2017 to be used in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The 2019-20 budget illustrates a planned deficit of $100,000 due to a district-wide initiative to spend the fund balance, Cashman said. This initiative will be targeted at supporting curriculum, professional development and infrastructure in the district.
“The fund balance expenditure that is budgeted for in the 2019-2020 fiscal year stems from the fund balance increase we saw in the 2018-2019 fiscal year,” Cashman said. “Among other factors, open enrollment numbers far exceeded projections for incoming and were well below expected outgoing. This resulted in some unbudgeted revenue late in the year that we are able to use this fiscal year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)