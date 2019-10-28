Property owners in Beaver Dam School District will pay a lower tax rate after the 2019-2020 budget was approved Monday by the board of education.
District director of business services Anne-Marie Malkovich said that although the mill rate is lower than the 2018-19 school year, the tax levy has risen about $363,000.
“That is driven by the increase in the equalized property values in the district,” Malkovich said.
The equalized property values in the district increased by 6.45 percent over last year.
The levy will be $15.8 million compared to $15.4 million last year. The mill rate for the 2019-20 school year will be $9.04 per $1,000 of equalized assessed property value, a decrease from $9.39 for the previous budget. The 2017-2018 levy rate was $9.99.
The district used $800,000 set aside in previous years to help decrease the levy and maintain a more stable levy rate. It was part of the district’s plan after voters approved a $48.9 million referendum in November 2016.
The mill rate reflects only the school district portion of the property tax bill. State, county, city, technical schools and sanitary districts also make up tax bills.
The district’s enrollment decreased 21 students from the three year average number of students counted in 2018. Malkovich said the number went down from 3,453 students in 2018 to 3,432 in 2019.
The budget’s general operations revenue is budgeted at $39.4 million with the expenditures budgeted at $39.4 million. It is a $1 million increase from the operating budget last year.
The school board also approved snow removal contracts to Johnny’s 66, Loyal Exteriors, Filddler’s Green Lawn Care and Griswold Excavating.
