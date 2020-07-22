Teachers, school staff in Sauk County hesitant to return to in-person classes this fall

Facing a potential return to classrooms in just under six weeks, many educators in Sauk County are nervous about the risks while local COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Mary Mjelde, a teacher who helps at-risk high school students in the Sauk Prairie School District, said her feelings on the matter of reopening schools are mixed, given the possibility of the virus spreading in schools among students and staff and to her family and friends outside of school.
“I just really want to see my kids in person, not through a screen, so like I said, I’m super torn,” Mjelde said. “I’m torn because I know it’s important to have in-person school with kids. I think it’s important for them to know that there are people there for them, and for them to get a break from being at home all the time. Even in the best home environment, it’s stressful being at home all the time.”
But even while the virus has killed relatively few young people in the U.S. -- 36 confirmed deaths at or below the age of 14 and 190 between the ages of 15-24 as of Wednesday, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- it presents a higher risk of death than usual. School employees and family members who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 could be infected.
“It just puts me on edge, the thought of having to maybe experience a student or staff member death over something that could have been prevented -- right? -- with good planning,” Mjelde said.
She added that Sauk Prairie School District leaders are considering the health and well-being of both students and staff throughout the planning process.
Responses to surveys
In the Baraboo School District, about two-thirds of responding employees are concerned about returning to work this fall, according to a survey presented at the July 13 school board meeting. Of the 310 staff members who answered the question about their concerns, 214 (69%) are worried about how to social distance from students and other staff; 205 (66%) are worried about contracting COVID-19; 202 (65%) are worried about exposing the virus to a vulnerable family member(s); and 151 (49%) are worried about keeping their classroom or work area sanitized.
“I just want to really acknowledge the worries that staff are sharing with us,” said Tammy Thompson Kapp, the district’s new director of teaching and learning, when presenting the survey results. “I do think that it’s important also to always celebrate, and when staff were asked about how they felt about supporting students this past spring, 62% really felt good about their ability to support students.”
Another 7% out of 123 respondents strongly agreed they were able to support their students during remote learning this spring, while about 31% disagreed or strongly disagreed. Almost three-quarters of respondents indicated that their ability to provide accommodations to meet students’ individual needs posed an occasional or significant problem.
Baraboo administrators have said they plan to make the virtual learning option this fall more robust and hold students more accountable.
A School District of Reedsburg survey found 43% of almost 300 staff members strongly supported a full-time return to in-person learning, while 11% were opposed, according to the Times-Press.
Sauk Prairie Superintendent Jeff Wright said the district is in the process of surveying staff about their concerns and questions, and about 55 staff members are serving on the district’s return-to-school task force. Based on what he’s hearing from employees, he said their opinions on reopening schools are “diverse” and tend to relate to their specific role.
Hybrid options
Baraboo, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Wisconsin Dells districts are aiming to bring students back to school in person at the start of the school year on Sept. 1, but they also have been developing plans for a partial return combined with virtual learning -- known as a hybrid option -- and a fully virtual option.
In her support role of helping about 60 students with all of their classes, Mjelde called remote teaching last semester “tough.” She said she worries about students who struggle with their homework even when teachers are physically present. However, if all districts in the area coordinate and start the school year with either virtual learning or a hybrid option, “then no one kid is losing out on anything more than the next kid,” she said.
She acknowledged the difficulty for working parents posed by having children schooled from home. It was hard to balance, she said, even as a professional educator familiar with the platforms her two young daughters used.
“I don’t know how a working parent with school-age kids that maybe doesn’t understand those platforms -- how they were able to get it done. So, it’s just a lot of stress on families, I think,” she said.
Mjelde would prefer to return to face-to-face teaching, but since the virus isn’t yet under control in Wisconsin, she said starting the school year under a hybrid or remote learning model makes more sense. Regardless of what happens, she hopes people try to be understanding.
“I think all administrators are doing their best to try and figure this out with very little guidance coming from any government level, other than the local county health departments stepping in and working with them,” Mjelde said. “So, I just hope that people are understanding if and when schools need to close for a stretch -- that people are just good to each other and understanding with other families and what their needs are, too.”
Susan Endres
