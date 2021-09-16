Tech director warns 88% of teachers devices risk becoming outdated at New Lisbon School District

The New Lisbon School District’s Technology Director is warning that the district will soon need to replace at least 88 percent of teachers’ computers, one of several updates the school needs to avoid becoming outdated technologically.

Technology Director Ross Hurley told the New Lisbon Board of Education at a regular school board meeting Sept. 13 that 51 of the teachers’ computers currently in use at the district are from 2013 and failing.

“They’re super slow,” Hurley said. “They’re all dying at once.”

Hurley estimated that new computers to replace the outdated devices would cost approximately $1,000 to $1,500 each, and he is working on a plan to replace the devices. According to Hurley, the ideal replacement length for the computers is six years- though a stretch to seven years can work if necessary- but these devices are now in their eighth year of operation.

The district’s smart boards, an interactive white board teachers can manipulate that is connected to their computers, are from 2008.

“We gotta replace those as well,” Hurley said. “The operating systems keep updating but the smart boards aren’t compatible.”