Expanded opportunities await technical education students at Portage’s middle school this year, funded by a $12,000 grant from the Lenz Charitable Trust awarded last week.
“It just moves the needle forward in terms of connecting to industry,” said Jerry Burr, technology and industrial arts teacher at Wayne E. Bartels Middle School.
The grant will allow his students to use the latest version of computer-aided drafting program SolidWorks, which helps them design products -- such as basic mechanical components -- in precise detail that can then be printed on a 3D printer. Using the program, Burr said students will learn how products are built in the modern world.
He said the high school already has enough licenses to bring SolidWorks to the rest of the district, but the middle school doesn’t have computers capable of running it. Students have Chromebooks, but they can’t support SolidWorks, so the grant will go toward buying an estimated 12 computers for the tech ed program.
Assistant Principal Angie Gulrud noted the middle school program focuses on building students’ “enthusiasm and passion” for its subject matter. Students will now, with the help of new technology, have a better foundation on which to build to advanced levels once they enter high school, Burr said.
With skilled career employees aging out of the manufacturing industry -- most are older than 50 -- the field needs more young people to pursue these skills, according to Gulrud.
“A major piece that I try to infuse in everything I do is trying to connect it with types of careers that are out there, so the more I can offer them in terms of good, solid careers in the industry -- that’s my goal,” Burr said. “And so adding these other components really expands their look into different types of career opportunities.”
In addition to the grant, Portage Community School District recently allocated $10,000 to modernize the tech ed program this school year. Burr said more people are recognizing the need to invest in career and technical education. The closer schools are to mimicking what future workers might see in the industry, the better, he added.
“Mr. Burr’s been good at trying to revamp the curriculum, offer the kids more opportunities in different things -- that takes some different equipment, too,” Gulrud said. “So that’s exciting to see -- they’ll have more opportunities.”
Burr eventually plans to bring other computer programs, such as robotics programming software and a flight simulator, to the new computers. In the future, he’d like to add another 10 computers to the lab.
Students in all three grades will have access to the software through the tech ed program this year. And because technical education uses and applies to skills in other subjects, including science, math, communications and even art, the department is integrating more material into those other classes.
“The cross-curricular connections are just amazing,” Burr said.
Science, technology, engineering and math -- known as STEM -- is “the way of the future,” said Bartels Principal Tim Rueth. He noted children learn best hands-on and thanked the Lenz trust, a local nonprofit, for making that possible.
“I’m very excited to see where this takes our students in the classroom and into the real world,” Rueth said.
Burr also expressed gratitude to the school board for supporting the tech ed program and to administrators for encouraging him to apply to the Lenz grant and assisting with it.
“This is something that we’re going to continue to build on,” he said.
