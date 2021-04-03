The beat goes on: SKDS Band celebrates 90 years of making music

Barb Kalscheur, who was the band guild president at the time, said the group was overwhelmed by the support of elderly parishioners, alumni and community members.

“It was a real affirmation of the school and the music program,” she said. “Along with their donations, some sent nice notes about how they enjoyed the band over the years.”

Wayland Academy’s instrumental music instructor Amy Throndsen is also an alumna of the UCPS Band, although she said she missed out on the new uniforms and still marched in the white outfits with the red cummerbunds, ascots, and of course, the hats with the plumes.

Throndsen said she loved the fun she had in the grade school band while learning music and credits its director, Laurie Leiser, for being the real reason that she became a band director herself.

“I know as a teacher now, that you can have many teacher heroes in your school career, but often, if you go on in the profession, it’s usually one of your first teachers that really shows their passion for the subject, and it’s infectious and stays with you,” she said. “I hope that I can live up to Mrs. Leiser’s standards and her exceptional teaching model.”