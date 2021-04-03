The beat goes on: SKDS Band celebrates 90 years of making music

The squeaky sounds of a clarinet or saxophone, the too high or too low tooting of the brass section and the rat-a-tat-tat of the drums — those sounds have echoed through the halls at 503 S. Spring Street in Beaver Dam since the 1930-1931 school year.
Ninety years ago, the Rev. Theodore Rohner, School Sisters of Notre Dame and several mothers organized a band at St. Peter’s Catholic School. Led by R. Raschefsky, the inaugural marching band consisted of 26 grade school students. Its history of music education has continued through nine decades and 16 directors.
The band’s name changed twice, once in 1981 as St. Peter’s and St. Patrick’s schools in Beaver Dam consolidated to form Unified Catholic Parish Schools and then again in 2003 when the three Catholic parishes in Beaver Dam (St. Peter, St. Patrick and St. Michael) came together to form a single parish with the name St. Katharine Drexel. The band holds the distinction of being one of the oldest parochial elementary school marching units in the state.
Kim Lopas, the current director of the St. Katharine Drexel School Band, is in her 10th year of teaching students to play an instrument. She joked that she probably uses the same words when she’s giving lessons as all those directors from the past, “Practice, practice, practice.”
“The routine of practicing is challenging for young students, but definitely necessary in order to improve,” she said.
Band is part of the curriculum at SKDS and all students in grades 5-8 are offered the opportunity to learn to read music and play an instrument in a band setting. Individual lesson fees are kept to a minimum to enable participation by any interested child. It’s a yearlong commitment, as members play at the Beaver Dam Memorial Day service and the Columbus Fourth of July parade.
Financial backing for the band has been a concern from the beginning. It is self-supported through a nonprofit parent organization known as the SKDS Band Guild. Fundraisers have changed greatly over the years, with band mothers butchering chickens, baking cakes and selling crocheted potholders door-to-door in the early years. Later card parties, bingo and paper drives were held to help meet costs. A spring pancake breakfast was launched more than 40 years ago, and when coupled with a silent auction, has become the band’s annual signature fundraising event.
Kate Meyer, an alumna of the band and current vice chair of the band guild, said the pancake breakfast and auction was put on hiatus this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said the band is “in a world of hurt” without the fundraiser, which typically brings in more than $10,000. She said all monies raised go directly towards the director’s salary, music, repairs and maintenance for school-owned instruments, uniform costs, summer band camp scholarships, and more.
Meyer said being a member of the band has great importance to the many generations of the past, present and future. She said when her mom signed her up for band after fourth grade she had no idea that music would broaden her world.
“Then poof, I’m on a band trip to New York and D.C. in high school. Prior to that I had never left the state. At 14 years old I played for thousands on that parade route,” she said. “I played ‘Taps’ at veterans’ funerals all through high school not knowing that one day we’d be a military family and I would finally understand the true weight of that short four-note song. It all started on that stage in grade school.”
Meyer’s mom, Rose Klavekoske, serves as the financial secretary of the SKDS Band Guild. Meyer said her mom joined the guild in the mid-80s as a parent and never left.
“She’s 78 and is still part of the band guild because she loves everything about it and she has worked tirelessly for it. There are so many people in Beaver Dam who have great memories of being in band and continue to support us,” she said.
That support was evident back in the year 2000 when the UCPS Band needed to replace the school’s old uniforms. With no money in the budget, band guild members figured they were facing a long fund drive. But within six months, the group had $23,000; enough to buy 140 quality uniforms that are still in use today.
Barb Kalscheur, who was the band guild president at the time, said the group was overwhelmed by the support of elderly parishioners, alumni and community members.
“It was a real affirmation of the school and the music program,” she said. “Along with their donations, some sent nice notes about how they enjoyed the band over the years.”
Wayland Academy’s instrumental music instructor Amy Throndsen is also an alumna of the UCPS Band, although she said she missed out on the new uniforms and still marched in the white outfits with the red cummerbunds, ascots, and of course, the hats with the plumes.
Throndsen said she loved the fun she had in the grade school band while learning music and credits its director, Laurie Leiser, for being the real reason that she became a band director herself.
“I know as a teacher now, that you can have many teacher heroes in your school career, but often, if you go on in the profession, it’s usually one of your first teachers that really shows their passion for the subject, and it’s infectious and stays with you,” she said. “I hope that I can live up to Mrs. Leiser’s standards and her exceptional teaching model.”
Lopas said the pandemic has altered her teaching this year, as band students have been spaced far apart in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Concerts have been produced virtually so parents and the community can see the progress the students are making, with the spring concert scheduled to go online May 6. The SKDS band is tentatively planning to participate in traditional community events this summer.
“It hasn’t been an easy year for the students but what really matters is giving them the ability to communicate through the language of music. I don’t need all of my students to become virtuosos at their instrument, but I want them to have an appreciation and a way to connect to each other through music, that’s the biggest thing for me,” she said.
In an effort to keep the music flowing, the SKDS Band Guild is hosting a drive-thru spaghetti dinner fundraiser at St. Katharine Drexel Parish Center, 408 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, on May 1 from 4–7 p.m.
