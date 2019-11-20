Expect suspense, surprises and a bit of horror in the next dramatic production at Portage High School.
“The Beating Heart” debuts Thursday with a plethora of elements that should excite audiences, student director Aidan Black said. Doors and windows open on their own. Rocking chairs move without occupants. Items fly from the shelves. Clocks shake.
“This is sort of different for Portage,” the senior said of a student-led production. “We’ve always done really funny shows or super serious shows, but this one I would define as a thriller.”
It begins with a warning to audiences regarding the use of strobe lights, prop weapons and mention of suicide, Black said. The amount of special effects employed in the production is almost certainly a record for Portage schools.
“It has a little bit of everything,” Black said.
Their work started in January when Black approached then-Principal Robin Kvalo with a proposal for a student-led theater offering. Black, chosen as the play’s director following an application process, conducted auditions in May and rehearsals in September.
The play features a cast of 12 students playing 14 roles and another 10 or so students in the crew.
“They solved every problem on their own -- persevered through every challenge,” said Amy Eppinger, the school's librarian and the staff adviser for the production, who, for the Tri-County Area School District in Plainfield, directed 20 plays. “I would say that 99 percent of what you’ll see is absolutely student led. I played a backseat role.”
The story follows a college student and history major named Ivy, played by senior Katelyn Zajicek. Ivy is captivated by a photograph taken in 1863 of an enigmatic young woman named Nora.
Curiosity steers Ivy to a plantation in Georgia that’s been turned into a bed and breakfast, which is haunted.
“What happened to Nora?” sophomore Emma Alden said of the driving question for Portage audiences. Alden, who plays Nora, is alive at the beginning of the play and later on she plays Nora’s ghost.
Alden described her character as “very mothering and calm” -- the only responsible member of her family who inherits the house during the Civil War when her father dies.
“There’s a lot of intensity and you don’t really know what’s going on until the very end,” Alden said, noting that students execute all of the sound effects off stage, including the crying and screaming.
Appropriately, part of the fun in rehearsals has been the belief among students that a portion of the auditorium is haunted.
“We’re all convinced of it,” Alden said. “We keep seeing shadows back there and a light keeps flashing on and off. So we all have that in common.”
Will “The Beating Heart” scare its audiences?
“We hope so,” Alden said.
Black is a fan of the horror movie genre but said his favorite aspects of the student production have been the camaraderie and attention to detail.
“What I’m most proud of in this show is the amount of young and new actors it features -- the amount of work they’ve put in and how it shows up (on stage). All of us have grown so much in the past few months.”
In college, Black expects to double major in musical theater and music with an emphasis on voice, hoping to eventually work as a professional actor, he said.
Aside from a possibly haunted auditorium, Black said he’ll always remember the notes students kept during rehearsals and how their practice helped him to lead a useful theater exercise.
“Anytime someone says something even remotely funny, we write it down in that book,” Black said with a laugh. “It’s full of the most random things you could imagine and one time I asked them to read from it in their most serious acting voice.
“It was great practice for staying in character.”
