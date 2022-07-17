The love of Dodgeland led new superintendent to the role

JUNEAU – Jessica Johnson did not always plan on taking over the superintendent role at Dodgeland School District. But after spending her career and raising her children in the schools, she knew it was the position she was meant to fill.

Johnson took over after Annette Thompson, who was the first female superintendent of Dodgeland and held the title the longest, becoming superintendent in 2009. Thompson retired on July 1.

Johnson has been with Dodgeland for 14 years and has been the principal of both Dodgeland Elementary School and Dodgeland Middle and High School. She is also the parent of two children, ages 12 and 16, at the school.

“I’ve really enjoyed seeing all the kids that I knew as four year olds and all the way to end now graduating,” Johnson said. “It’s really exciting.”

Johnson said becoming a superintendent was not a career goal for herself.

“I loved being a teacher,” Johnson said. “I loved being a principal. I was still very active with students in my role as principal. When Annette started mentioning retirement years ago, I said I didn’t want to be a superintendent, but I love our district. Annette has been a really great leader for our district, for me as a principal and our other administrators. So really it was her inspiring me to want to take on after she leaves. She left really big shoes to fill, but that really is the why -- I care about this district and wanted to make sure the work she was doing continues.”

Johnson said that despite being a small school that is facing the same issues with declining enrollments and budget issues, Dodgeland provides students with a lot of opportunities.

“Being a small school, we get to know all of our students,” Johnson said.

The school has great programs, including music and art, she said.

“Kids can be in musicals whether they are in elementary, middle school or high school,” Johnson said. “We offer a variety of extracurricular activities. It starts at the middle school with forensics, robotics, FFA, and at the high school, we have really great programs for our Skills U.S.A., FBLA, FFA, mock trial. There are a lot of other little clubs students will start and find an advisor, such as chess club, and not to mention our athletics. We offer a lot of AP classes that some other schools are not able to. And if there is a class that we don’t offer that the student wants because it fits in their plans after school, we try to find it.”

Dodgeland has produced some of its own teachers with the close connection between the classes where older students can mentor younger students, Johnson said.

That is great for students to build connections and look up to older students but also to offer new experiences for our high school students,” Johnson said.

There are changes in the district this next year beyond the building projects that are scheduled to be completed by the time students return in the fall. The district is beginning to offer 3K services this fall, and the STEAM wing has allowed the district to offer a high school engineering class.

Johnson said she is really excited about all the changes in the building.

Johnson said she is still doing the end-of-the-year principal paperwork to help with the transition for Dodgeland Middle and High Principal Tim Biro. He also started on July 1.

Johnson has authored educational books and spent time traveling to other districts and conferences throughout the country to be a facilitator for professional development.

“Anytime I have done that, I have come back and been really grateful for Dodgeland, because we are really a great place for kids,” Johnsons said. We are lucky to have everything we have here. From talking to educators in other states, I have heard of challenges I wouldn’t want to have here, so I have always been very blessed to be at Dodgeland.”