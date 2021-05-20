The Market gives students access at Portage High School

Portage Community School District is providing a space for all students and their families to get food at no cost and with no qualifiers.
Portage Food Pantry gave the district $5,000 recently to help launch The Market, which is a 300-square-foot room inside the Portage High School commons opening in August that will hold a variety of perishable and non-perishable foods.
For the next three years, the food pantry will provide the district with a total of $20,000 for The Market.
“The pantry has these funds because the community has been so generous to us,” Portage Food Pantry President Karen Meierdirk said. “We’re doing everything we can to get people come to us, but we felt like we needed to do some outreach.”
The Market will also be funded by the school district, district staff through voluntary payroll deductions, grants and private donations. It is a revision of the district’s Backpack Program which has provided weekend snacks to students in the district since 2018, led by high school social studies teacher Elizabeth Hansen. The Backpack Program spent about $15,000 per year on food prior to the pandemic and $9,000 last year.
Hansen will coordinate The Market along with the high school’s family and consumer science teacher Michelle Madden and agriculture teacher Joshua Capodarco.
The Market may be used by all students and families in the district from 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, Hansen said. Though leaders expect that most of The Market’s users will be students from the high school, the district will keep providing weekend snacks to elementary students and their families who have barriers to accessing The Market.
The program will also provide elementary classroom teachers with up to 50 percent of their snacks throughout the school year and provide food for a smaller "market" with less perishable foods at Bartels Middle School.
Most of the food at The Market will be purchased at a discount from Second Harvest Foodbank, including nonperishable items and fresh and frozen items.
“It’s a tremendous amount of food,” Hansen said of the program. “It’s really meant to be a way to use food that’s already available to us and that everybody can use. If you have a student attending school in the district, your family can use it.”
Teachers will have the option to bring their classrooms into The Market from 2 to 3:15 p.m., which Hansen said she expects will help to eliminate any stigma attached to accessing the food. Teachers may also issue passes to students to go and access the food during class.
“If I need some eggs, I’ll go there and grab some eggs,” Hansen said. “There is so much food out there that gets thrown away when it’s not used. This is really not about who uses it but how can we use it in the best way possible?”
Staff will also put together boxes of food for families upon request and will walk it out to their car for them, Hansen said.
Capodarco said he expects that high school students from various groups including sports teams, FFA, Key Club and Future Business Leaders of America will help the school to promote The Market, including their eventual creation of a promotional video about how to use The Market.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing through next school year, the United States Department of Agriculture is reimbursing school districts for meals provided to students. That's an important development, too, Capodarco said, but some students might not utilize these school meals if they don’t like what’s being offered on a particular day.
“I think the kids will support this right away,” Capodarco said of The Market. “They will see the food is there for them -- these are healthy snacks and they have a choice of what to take. No one is telling them you need to eat this. They can choose what they want, and I think they’ll find that empowering.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.