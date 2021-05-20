The Market gives students access at Portage High School

The Market may be used by all students and families in the district from 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, Hansen said. Though leaders expect that most of The Market’s users will be students from the high school, the district will keep providing weekend snacks to elementary students and their families who have barriers to accessing The Market.

The program will also provide elementary classroom teachers with up to 50 percent of their snacks throughout the school year and provide food for a smaller "market" with less perishable foods at Bartels Middle School.

Most of the food at The Market will be purchased at a discount from Second Harvest Foodbank, including nonperishable items and fresh and frozen items.

“It’s a tremendous amount of food,” Hansen said of the program. “It’s really meant to be a way to use food that’s already available to us and that everybody can use. If you have a student attending school in the district, your family can use it.”

Teachers will have the option to bring their classrooms into The Market from 2 to 3:15 p.m., which Hansen said she expects will help to eliminate any stigma attached to accessing the food. Teachers may also issue passes to students to go and access the food during class.