Therapy dog Tully to help Portage elementary students in pilot program

Tully walked between desks in step with his handler, regularly glancing up at her as students cooed and waved at him Wednesday, his first day as an official Portage school therapy dog.

His owner, Principal Jennifer Garrigan, led the 1-year-old springer spaniel-poodle mix through classrooms and hallways at John Muir Elementary, instructing students not to touch him yet, to allow him first to get used to a school environment and not overstimulate him.

“He’s so cute,” several students said of Tully, a medium-sized dog with thick black wavy hair and floppy ears.

Garrigan said she got Tully in early October 2020 with the intention of training him to be a certified therapy dog as well as a family pet. Therapy dogs, she said, have a positive effect on students’ emotional well-being and cognitive development and complement other social-emotional programs, such as counseling.

“We’re just promoting that social-emotional kindness in the building and that family feeling, and he just adds to that,” she said.