'They run low': Pardeeville's Key Club runs food pantry at school to help classmates in need

As of last year, about 30% of Pardeeville Area School District students, almost 250 out of about 800, were considered economically disadvantaged, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The community service club, sponsored by Portage Kiwanis, starts every school year with a food drive and collects donations throughout the year. When the club holds a movie night or other event, admission sometimes costs a food donation rather than money, Agnew said.

Middle and high school students can get free food, hygiene products, winter gear and school supplies from the pantry by contacting Brey or a school counselor. Brey said students’ privacy is respected; sometimes he packs food into a bag and gives it to a counselor to pass along to a student whose identity Brey doesn’t know.

About six students have used the food pantry so far this year, Brey said. He estimated that a dozen have benefited each of the two previous years.

“For our events, we’re always giving back to the community and stuff, and we wanted to kind of give back to our school and the people in our school that needed it,” Agnew said.