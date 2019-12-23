'They run low': Pardeeville's Key Club runs food pantry at school to help classmates in need

PARDEEVILLE -- Sophomore Alexis Agnew knows some of her classmates at Pardeeville High School don’t have enough food at home.
“It just makes you think, because we have it so nice,” Agnew said, "to know that there’s other people we can help that don’t have it as good.”
Agnew joined the school's Key Club last year to build up community service hours. Now vice president, she’s helping the club collect non-perishable food that other students can take home when their own supply runs low.
Tucked in a closet behind Key Club adviser Bruce Brey’s desk, the food pantry started three years ago -- the same year the club formed -- when Brey said he “saw a need” based on conversations he had with students.
“I know that they don’t always have food on the weekends a lot of times, or over breaks or towards the end of the month, sometimes,” Brey said. “You know, people just in between checks or whatever -- they run low.”
As of last year, about 30% of Pardeeville Area School District students, almost 250 out of about 800, were considered economically disadvantaged, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The community service club, sponsored by Portage Kiwanis, starts every school year with a food drive and collects donations throughout the year. When the club holds a movie night or other event, admission sometimes costs a food donation rather than money, Agnew said.
Middle and high school students can get free food, hygiene products, winter gear and school supplies from the pantry by contacting Brey or a school counselor. Brey said students’ privacy is respected; sometimes he packs food into a bag and gives it to a counselor to pass along to a student whose identity Brey doesn’t know.
About six students have used the food pantry so far this year, Brey said. He estimated that a dozen have benefited each of the two previous years.
“For our events, we’re always giving back to the community and stuff, and we wanted to kind of give back to our school and the people in our school that needed it,” Agnew said.
In addition to collecting food, the Key Club advertises the pantry by making posters to put up around school, writing announcements and posting about it on social media. Secretary Abigail Kaiser, a sophomore, said members like working on the project to help their classmates.
“It makes us feel very proud to know that we’re helping them and making a difference,” Kaiser said.
Instilling that community service mentality is one of the things Pardeeville High School does well, Superintendent Gus Knitt said. Seniors who accumulated enough volunteer time throughout high school earn an honor cord that can be worn at the graduation ceremony.
“It’s our hope not only that they can read and write and do math and things like that, but that they learn something about service and helping others,” Knitt said. “And Bruce (Brey) is certainly one of our leaders in that.”
As an alternative education teacher, Brey “does a fantastic job of working with those students who struggle in a normal classroom situation” and exposing students to issues affecting other people both near and far, Knitt said.
At the end of the school year, the Key Club donates any food remaining in the pantry to Wyocena Community Helping Hands Pantry, Brey said.
