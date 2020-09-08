'This building is remarkable:' Wisconsin Dells' new high school opens for 2020-21 school year

Gaston said the old high school was so crammed, some teachers didn’t have their own classrooms. Slack said passing times between classes were shoulder to shoulder.

Cummings and Michalsky both added the new building offers more than the old high school ever did. It includes an upgrade to the commons area, flex classrooms for hosting community groups and state of the art classrooms for learning opportunities, along with the sports complexes to the family and consumer science room with its kitchen facility.

Michalsky and Buss, who coach baseball and girls basketball respectively, said the upgrades to the outdoor athletic facilities are also exciting to see.

“You can already see the layout and it is going to be breathtaking,” Michalsky said. “It would be like a lot of Division III colleges.”

Some students were also impressed by the natural light and design of the building. Senior Brooke Hartley, 17, was impressed by the smaller collaboration areas located throughout the building.

“At the last school you were confined to one classroom, but now you have a little bit more freedom,” Hartley said.

Hartley added the new high school creates a more welcoming atmosphere.