Thome resigns from Baraboo School Board

A Baraboo School Board member resigned Saturday, effective next week, leaving the six remaining members to appoint a replacement before November.
Nancy Thome, an attorney and parent of a Baraboo High School student, said she tendered her resignation because she is “over-committed professionally and personally.” She cited the extra time commitment of merging her practice with a Madison law firm earlier this year, as well as her parents’ health.
“I do really enjoy being on school board,” Thome said Thursday. “I find it very worthwhile and fulfilling, so I was hoping that maybe I could find a way to make it work for me, time-wise, but I just can’t.”
The board will convene for a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office to discuss the procedure to fill Thome’s seat. Following board policy, the remaining members will appoint a district resident to finish her term within 60 days of the seat becoming vacant Aug. 31. Applications will be available after Tuesday when a timeline also will be released, according to Kevin Vodak, board president.
Thome was elected to her second three-year term in April as a write-in candidate after initially filing papers of non-candidacy in November. When she learned another long-time board member was stepping down and the district administrator was leaving, she said she decided to run after all, adding that she wanted to be involved in the superintendent search.
“I am very proud of our district,” which is made better by its faculty and staff, Thome said. “I was really honored to be elected and to serve.”
Between last fall and the spring election, she said she tried to recruit other people to take her place, but couldn’t find any takers.
Thome said the current board “does a good job” of remaining apolitical and each member votes with the district’s best interest in mind, even if they interpret that interest differently on hot-button issues, like masking. She proved to be a swing vote on that topic this summer.
“It doesn’t matter which side of the political aisle you’re on, in my opinion, if you just go into it with the honest intention of evaluating information and making the best choice you can make for the school district -- the students and the staff and the community members -- and as long as you do that, your fellow board members will respect you,” she said. “And hopefully the community will respect you, too.”
With new District Administrator Rainey Briggs at the helm, Thome said, “it’s an exciting time for our district,” despite the challenges of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
“I just hope everybody will support him and give him a chance, and I think he’s going to lead us in a really good direction,” she said.
Controversy over masks in Baraboo
Roughly two dozen Baraboo High School students protested the district's mask mandate along with about 10 parents and community members during …
Baraboo School Board meeting Aug. 9, 2021
The prospect of a possible mask mandate in Baraboo public schools this fall drew 80-100 community members to a special board meeting Aug. 2, 2…
People protesting the Baraboo School District's mask policy showed up again June 28 to pressure the school board into making masks optional fo…
'Unmask our kids' protest at Baraboo School Board meeting
Roughly 20 people protested the June 14 Baraboo School Board meeting, urging the board to “unmask our children.” Five community members, inclu…
Baraboo Common Council hears from the public about mask requirement
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.