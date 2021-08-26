Thome resigns from Baraboo School Board

A Baraboo School Board member resigned Saturday, effective next week, leaving the six remaining members to appoint a replacement before November.

Nancy Thome, an attorney and parent of a Baraboo High School student, said she tendered her resignation because she is “over-committed professionally and personally.” She cited the extra time commitment of merging her practice with a Madison law firm earlier this year, as well as her parents’ health.

“I do really enjoy being on school board,” Thome said Thursday. “I find it very worthwhile and fulfilling, so I was hoping that maybe I could find a way to make it work for me, time-wise, but I just can’t.”

The board will convene for a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office to discuss the procedure to fill Thome’s seat. Following board policy, the remaining members will appoint a district resident to finish her term within 60 days of the seat becoming vacant Aug. 31. Applications will be available after Tuesday when a timeline also will be released, according to Kevin Vodak, board president.