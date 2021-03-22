Three compete for two seats on Baraboo School Board in April

Three candidates, including one incumbent, with children in the Baraboo School District are vying for two seats on the school board this April, but only one will see his name on the ballot.

Alex Schenck, a software engineer, will appear on the April 6 ballot above two blank spaces for write-in candidates, including registered write-ins Nancy Thome, incumbent, and Jim O’Neill, who ran for school board last year.

Thome, an attorney, filed papers of non-candidacy late last year because the time commitment of serving on the board these last three years has been much higher than she was originally told. Despite finding the work “very meaningful and worthwhile,” it was conflicting with her career and family time, she said.

But after declaring her non-candidacy, she learned that longtime board member Sean McNevin had also decided to step down when his term ends this year and that District Administrator Lori Mueller was leaving at the end of the school year. She worried that a new superintendent, two new board members and two other board members with just a year of experience might leave the district unsteady, so Thome changed her mind and decided to run as a write-in.