Three new courses to be offered at Baraboo High School next year; several modified

Hartmann is in her first year working for the Baraboo School District, he noted.

The course has an expected cost of $4,700, including $2,500 for textbooks and $1,800 for other materials, according to the proposal.

Game Design 2

The new Game Design 2 class will allow students who passed the existing introductory class to enhance their computer science skills and create an original video game.

In the first class, students design a board game. Teacher Mark Hamdan-Krause said by the end of the semester, they are introduced briefly to Unity, a game design software used in the video game industry.

Making a board game is “a way to have practical, hands-on experience without jumping into this, because this is pretty sophisticated software, and we want them to kind of go through it first on paper,” Hamdan-Krause said.

He said students will be able to use the software throughout the more advanced class. They will also “sharpen coding skills, learn about game storylines, player progression, and algorithmic decision making,” according to the course proposal.

Freshman Kai Shepherd plans to take the new course.