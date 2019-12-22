Three new courses to be offered at Baraboo High School next year; several modified

Baraboo High School students will have three new classes to choose from when they register for 2020-21 courses in the coming months.
Principal Glenn Bildsten and the district's Director of Teaching & Learning Nick Karls presented new and revised course proposals to the school board Dec. 9, which the board approved at an expected total cost of $5,750.
District staff members can propose new courses to teachers who are designated as curriculum leaders, Karls said. Leaders then present the proposals to the district’s curriculum team, and the vetted courses are brought to the school board for approval.
“It’s very teacher-driven,” Karls said of the process.
Medical Terminology
Taught by Carol Hartmann, one of the new courses will introduce students to medical terms for both high school and college credit. Most students entering the health field would need to take such a course during their education, Karls said, noting that most colleges and universities will accept the credit.
Hartmann -- “a true gift for us,” Karls said -- started her career in the health field before shifting to education. That experience allows her to provide a dual-credit course in the field.
“We have the opportunity to offer this to our students right here in Baraboo High School, which is an amazing opportunity, and that we have this instructor who has the background to be able to do that is unique,” Karls said.
Hartmann is in her first year working for the Baraboo School District, he noted.
The course has an expected cost of $4,700, including $2,500 for textbooks and $1,800 for other materials, according to the proposal.
Game Design 2
The new Game Design 2 class will allow students who passed the existing introductory class to enhance their computer science skills and create an original video game.
In the first class, students design a board game. Teacher Mark Hamdan-Krause said by the end of the semester, they are introduced briefly to Unity, a game design software used in the video game industry.
Making a board game is “a way to have practical, hands-on experience without jumping into this, because this is pretty sophisticated software, and we want them to kind of go through it first on paper,” Hamdan-Krause said.
He said students will be able to use the software throughout the more advanced class. They will also “sharpen coding skills, learn about game storylines, player progression, and algorithmic decision making,” according to the course proposal.
Freshman Kai Shepherd plans to take the new course.
“I’ve already started doing that (using Unity) and I’ve got a lot of interest in it,” Shepherd said during Game Design class on Wednesday. “The thing about Game Design 2 is that you can do way more of that and get more in depth.”
Bildsten said the class is “very popular” with students and he expects the same of the new course.
Auto-Home Maintenance
The high school is bringing back Auto-Home Maintenance, a class it used to offer that teaches the basics for vehicle and home ownership.
“We anticipate some strong enrollments in this and bringing more girls into our tech ed area,” Bildsten said.
If registration shows the class is in high demand, he said administrators may ask the school board to approve adding more staff to support it.
Spanish 5 revisions
Next year, students in the school’s most advanced Spanish class will be able to earn college credit through a University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh program -- taught in Baraboo by BHS teacher Hannah Smith-Jones -- rather than through the current UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County program.
Smith-Jones currently teaches the first semester of Spanish 5 at the high school, but students have to take the second semester at UW-Baraboo to get dual credit, according to Smith-Jones.
Karls said the proposed change stemmed from concerns with UW-Baraboo, particularly since its integration with UW-Platteville means students need to meet Platteville’s admission requirements for the Early College Credit Program in order to access it at the Baraboo campus. He noted some students who likely would do well in the college-level Spanish course wouldn’t be able to take it through UW-Baraboo because of GPA or other standards.
“With the alignment with UW-Platteville, there are now new barriers being put in place as far as students’ access to courses for early college credit,” District Administrator Lori Mueller said.
Though the Early College Credit Program is statewide, participating universities use their own admission criteria -- which vary between UW schools -- to accept students, according to UW-Baraboo spokesman John Christensen.
“UW-Platteville’s priority for ECCP students is to maximize their opportunities for success in these college-level courses – whose grades become part of their full college transcript,” he wrote in an email. “The university continues to work with local school districts near all of our campuses to provide access for area students ready to earn college credit while still in high school.”
By switching to the Oshkosh program, Mueller said all students who meet the prerequisites will have access to Spanish 5. If they pass the class, they will earn five college credits and could earn 11 retroactive college credits.
Other changes to existing courses
Among other course revisions, the high school restructured its choir classes due to the large size of its concert choir in recent years.
More than 90 students have taken the class in each of the last two years, according to the proposal. To distribute students more evenly among choirs, they will be split next year into two classes based on grade level.
The auditioned chamber choir, a current class, will still be offered next year, but the auditioned treble choir will not, according to teacher Lynn Gunnell.
What were formerly “articulated” welding courses -- meaning they provided dual or retroactive credit through Madison Area Technical College -- will become Welding 1 and Welding 2 because the high school no longer has an MATC-certified teacher, Bildsten said. The new classes will teach the fundamentals of welding and advanced techniques.
Driver’s Education, which is offered at BHS through a contracted agency, will be available to students next year during the school day. According to the proposal, the class is offered currently before or after school or on Saturday mornings, making it inaccessible for many students. Bildsten said the change is to improve equity.
