Three Portage schools close through Oct. 9 due to rising COVID-19 cases, quarantines
The Portage Community School District is closing three elementary schools for at least the next two weeks due to five new COVID-19 cases and “a number” of people in quarantine.

It announced the shift Friday, posting an update on the district website. According to the post, the district has had a total of 10 cases since schools reopened, including five new ones since families were last updated.

“A number of individuals across the district” have been identified as close contacts either to the district’s positive cases or others from outside its schools, the post states. They have been asked to quarantine and are being monitored for symptoms or test results.

“It is because of this increase that we find ourselves in the position to unfortunately transfer our Endeavor, Lewiston and Woodridge Schools from in-person learning to At-Home/Remote Learning through at least Friday, October 9, 2020,” the post states.

This is the first time the district has announced its case numbers publicly. Previously, families shared emails from the district with the Register about four cases announced Sept. 9.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

