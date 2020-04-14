You are the owner of this article.
Three retired educators push Mering off Baraboo School Board
Three retired educators push Mering off Baraboo School Board

Three retired educators beat a longtime Baraboo School Board incumbent and two other challengers for seats on the board, according to unofficial election results released early Tuesday, a week after election day.

Newcomer Paul Kujak, who taught in the district for more than 30 years, won the most votes in the April 7 election with 3,574. Incumbent Tim Heilman, who also taught for more than 30 years in Baraboo, earned his second three-year term on the school board with 2,641 votes. Former teacher and administrator Gwynne Peterson, whose experience in the district reached three decades, came in third with 2,468 votes.

Incumbent Doug Mering earned 2,083 votes, losing the seat he’s held for 12 years.

The vote tally, according to the Sauk County Clerk's office, is:

  • Paul Kujak: 3,574
  • Tim Heilman (incumbent): 2,641
  • Gwynne Peterson: 2,468
  • Doug Mering (incumbent): 2,083
  • Chasity Gabrielson: 1,837
  • Jim O’Neill: 1,228
  • Write-ins: 99

Results were updated at about 1 a.m. Tuesday with all precincts reporting.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

