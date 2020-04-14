Three retired educators push Mering off Baraboo School Board

Three retired educators beat a longtime Baraboo School Board incumbent and two other challengers for seats on the board, according to unofficial election results released early Tuesday, a week after election day.

Newcomer Paul Kujak, who taught in the district for more than 30 years, won the most votes in the April 7 election with 3,574. Incumbent Tim Heilman, who also taught for more than 30 years in Baraboo, earned his second three-year term on the school board with 2,641 votes. Former teacher and administrator Gwynne Peterson, whose experience in the district reached three decades, came in third with 2,468 votes.