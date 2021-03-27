Three write-in candidates challenge Columbus School Board members in April election

Julie HajewskiHajewski resides on West Prairie Street in Columbus and is running for her second term on the school board. Hajewski and her husband Steve have lived in Columbus since 2007. They have two children in the Columbus School District in fourth and sixth grade. She was born and raised in Wisconsin and holds a master’s degree in nursing.

“Three years ago, when I was elected to the Columbus School Board, I ran because there was a need for our school board to include active, dedicated parents of the children that our school district serves,” Hajewski said. “I believe in providing all children, regardless of ability, the best education that we can. My interest in the School Board began a number of years ago in 2016 after I participated in the district’s three-day event “Launching a Legacy” that began a community-led process of establishing the goals and future direction for our district. I wanted to be an active contributor in making our community a better place for our children to learn and grow.”

Hajewski said she learned a lot about how school districts operate during her first term.