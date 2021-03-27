Three write-in candidates challenge Columbus School Board members in April election

COLUMBUS – Three write-in candidates have decided to run against three incumbents on the ballot for Columbus School Board in April’s election.
The three board members on the ballot are Mark Pyfferoen, Tessie Sharrow and Julie Hajewski. Write-in candidates are Lee Trask, Peter Larson and Chris Roelke. The election is April 6, though early voting has begun.
The write in candidates all expressed a goal to remove policy governance for the school board. According to the Columbus School District website, under policy governance, the school board’s central job is to set specific goals, known as ends, and to ensure that these goals are met. The board establishes parameters for the accomplishment of ends.
Mark PyfferoenPyfferoen lives on River Road in Columbus and has been living in Columbus since 2009.
“I want to help foster better communication between the Columbus School District and the families of the district’s students, as well as the community,” Pyfferoen said. “I feel that I am qualified to serve, as I have been a teacher for 17 years, of which 13 years have been in Fall River. I have enjoyed being a part of this community.”
Pyfferoen received a bachelor’s degree in Spanish at UW-Eau Claire, and then obtained his teaching certificate in Spanish education at UW-Milwaukee.
“To finish requirements for my teaching certificate, I student taught at two very diverse schools in Milwaukee (MPS—Riverside High School and Fritsch Elementary School) and gained a lot of experience on how to effectively manage a classroom, as well as gaining immense experience in addressing individual personalities and behaviors,” Pyfferoen said.
Pyfferoen is a Spanish teacher in Fall River. He has worked for the Fall River School District since 2008. His first teaching position was in Drummond.
Pyfferoen has traveled to Guatemala on a mission trip to an orphanage. He is a volunteer with the Columbus-Fall River Food Pantry and an advisor with Columbus-Fall River Rotary-Interact.
“Throughout the years, I have seen and learned what works best for students – as well as what does not work well for students,” Pyfferoen said. “As a teacher, I am always trying to make great connections with the students, staff, and the community members with a major goal of helping our students be successful at school – whether it be in Spanish Class, clubs, or other areas.”
Pyfferoen said his experience in teaching has given him insights into how public schools function on a daily basis.
“I will draw from all of my experiences – to make the best-informed decisions that I can – to benefit the students in the Columbus School District,” Pyfferoen said.
Tessie SharrowSharrow lives on Owl Circle in Columbus and has lived in Columbus since 1976.
Sharrow was raised in Whitefish Bay and graduated from Whitefish Bay High School before graduating from UW-Madison with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
“I am a registered nurse and health educator – 11 years’ experience in pediatric hospital nursing, 20 years as a DPI and Nationally Certified School Nurse and DPI Certified Health Educator for Columbus School District,” Sharrow said. “I developed the CNA/introduction to health occupations class and taught it at Columbus High School for 10 years. I also updated the K-12 health curriculum with other Columbus School District health educators several times during my 20-year career.”
Sharrow and her husband Nick have three adult children who attended public schools in Columbus and currently have a grandchild enrolled in the district.
“My husband and I owned Sharrow Drugs and Sharrow’s Downtown,” Sharrow said. “I have been president of (known then as) Columbus Hospital Auxiliary and Columbus Preschool. Columbus United Methodist Church has been my spiritual guide—Sunday school teacher, education chair, staff parish committee chair, lay representative to annual conference, member of administrative council, and choir. I was on the committee that developed Columbus Clubhouse in 1989. Family, children, human rights, singing, and hiking are my passions.”
Julie HajewskiHajewski resides on West Prairie Street in Columbus and is running for her second term on the school board. Hajewski and her husband Steve have lived in Columbus since 2007. They have two children in the Columbus School District in fourth and sixth grade. She was born and raised in Wisconsin and holds a master’s degree in nursing.
“Three years ago, when I was elected to the Columbus School Board, I ran because there was a need for our school board to include active, dedicated parents of the children that our school district serves,” Hajewski said. “I believe in providing all children, regardless of ability, the best education that we can. My interest in the School Board began a number of years ago in 2016 after I participated in the district’s three-day event “Launching a Legacy” that began a community-led process of establishing the goals and future direction for our district. I wanted to be an active contributor in making our community a better place for our children to learn and grow.”
Hajewski said she learned a lot about how school districts operate during her first term.
“Our district employs an amazing team of talented individuals that are dedicated to teaching our children,” Hajewski said. “Our board provides oversight and monitoring of our superintendent, administrative team, and teaching staff. I have been a part of the continued research of the community’s needs and wants for new facilities that was first identified in ‘Launching a Legacy.’ In 2020, the majority of our district voters supported a plan to update two of our schools, as well as approved an allowance towards a land purchase for future expansion. I am proud of the efforts and progress that our community has made towards establishing facilities that match the talent and expertise of our dedicated staff and students. Our district is in the final stages of the planning process, with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled April 14 and renovations to begin shortly thereafter on the elementary school, and the high school to follow. When completed, I think our community will be very proud of the work they supported and authorized.”
Hajewski said she learned lessons in humanity during her first term.
“There is no way to make all voters happy at the same time,” Hajewski said. “I promise that as a board member I am listening to the community and weighing public input against the needs of our students, staff, and administration. The decisions made by the school board are not always easy, but when there is a question, know that I fall back to one simple question for myself: What is best for our students?”
Hajewski said her children attend public schools in Columbus. Along with her husband, Hajewski has owned a small business in Columbus since 2015.
“I have a vested interest in the continued success of our school district,” Hajewski said. “Above all, I am a mother who ultimately wants every opportunity to be available to each and every child. With that in mind, I would be honored to have your support on April 6.”
Lee TraskTrask resides on North Ludington Street in Columbus and is currently on the school board, but his term ends in April and he won’t be listed on the ballot.
“I am a professional analyst with a background in engineering and mathematics,” Trask said. “Because of my commitment to my three young boys’ futures and love for our community, I have worked on and off the Columbus school board to bring the community’s voice back into board matters. These efforts include an open, honest assessment of our district’s problems, bringing transparency and accountability back to the district and school board, and returning governing power back to our elected officials.”
Trask said that he has an issue with the district’s current structure of policy governance where it prevents the board as a whole from addressing matters that concern parents and community members.
Peter LarsonLarson resides on Lange Road outside of Columbus and said he began working at a very young age.
“I started mowing lawns at the age of 12 and continued working throughout high school and college,” Larson said. “After receiving a B.S. in Music from UW-River Falls in 2003, I had the pleasure of performing Opera at the Ordway in front of 2,200 plus people. Since that time I have continued to challenge myself.”
Larson said he has remodeled and built homes as a carpenter, cabinet maker and stone worker.
“These experiences led me to starting my own business, which I successfully ran for nine years,” Larson said. “In that time, I learned how to interact with a diverse array of customers, manage employees and balance limited resources.”
Larson said he closed the business to focus on his family and home.
“God came knocking shortly after,” Larson said. “St. Jerome’s in Columbus needed a music teacher so I offered my services for a year. Then I decided to homeschool our five children and have been doing so for the past three years.”
Larson said he wants to get more involved with the community after closing his business.
“I have served as chief election inspector for the town of Elba for five years,” Larson said. “One can hear me cantor for Mass almost every Sunday at St. Patrick’s Church in Doylestown. My boys and I have been involved in Scouts for eight years. I enjoy hunting, trap shooting, sawing lumber, raising animals, gardening and music. It is my work ethic, diverse background, time teaching both in a school setting and at home, and respect for the hard working business owner that make me well qualified for the Columbus School Board.”
Chris RoelkeRoelke resides on Manning Street and is a lifelong resident of Columbus. Roelke has a bachelor of science degree in nursing from UW-Oshkosh and has been an RN for 10 years. He is a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve with 19 years of service and two deployments, which he said has given him ample leadership experience.
“I have been an instructor at several levels in the military and tutored chemistry in college, Roelke said. “As a lifelong Columbus resident with four school age children, I am vested in the future success of Columbus schools and students. I regularly volunteer with multiple community organizations. I am running for school board to restore student achievement as the No. 1 priority of the district.”
“As parents and community members, we have seen a continued ambivalence towards parents’ concerns, voters’ intent, and financial responsibility,” Larson wrote, echoing concerns of the other two write-in candidates. “The current structure of policy governance does not allow the board as a whole to address these matters. We are running with the express intent to end policy governance and restore accountability, transparency, and oversight. Our goal is to empower our community and give a voice back to its elected board and the citizens it represents.”