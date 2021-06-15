Tie vote leaves masks still required for Baraboo students under 12

Facing roughly 20 community members urging it to “unmask our children,” the Baraboo School Board decided Monday to end its mask requirement for students 12 and older starting July 7 and for everyone outdoors starting now.
“The younger kids will have to wait,” said Vice President Mike Kohlman, who proposed July 7 because it’s when students old enough to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will be considered fully inoculated if they opted in to the district’s mass vaccine clinics.
The successful 6-0 motions followed another, proposed by Paul Kujak, to make face coverings optional for all students anywhere on school property effective immediately. Kujak said improving COVID-19 case rates, the low risk the disease poses to children and the pandemic’s effect on youth mental health justify lifting the mask rule.
“I believe that the risks that COVID presents to our young people is shallow compared to the risks of the mental health and anxiety that our kids have suffered across the nation,” Kujak said. He referenced a recent CDC report that found emergency department visits for potential suicide attempts among teen girls rose by almost 51% during the pandemic.
But his motion failed on a 3-3 tie as the seventh board member, Gwynne Peterson, was absent. Alex Schenck, Nancy Thome and Kohlman voted against while Kujak, Tim Heilman and Kevin Vodak were in favor.
Schenck, whose daughter attends the district, said he doesn’t think it’s safe yet for all students to be in classrooms without masks. He said he wants to allow his daughter to be in person this fall but if masks aren’t required, he might keep her virtual.
“I don’t want to do that,” Schenck said. “I would much rather be in person with masks than some people in person without masks and some people virtual.”
Thome said she’s considering the Wisconsin Department of Health Services data, which still shows Sauk County as dark blue, meaning it has a high COVID-19 activity level based on the number of positive cases over the last two weeks.
“It is a very hard decision,” Thome said during the discussion, adding that she wasn’t sure yet how she would vote. “But it’s not clear to me that our county and our area of the state is out of this yet, and I think we’re all going to be really sorry if we vote to allow everyone to unmask and then we stay in that heavy blue for the rest of the summer and have to start school again with masks on.”
Kohlman said removing the rule “immediately” is too soon, but he supported removing it for older students after they’ve had the chance to be fully vaccinated. He later clarified his position to the News Republic: Using the example of two students, one who doubts that masks help prevent COVID-19 transmission and another who doesn’t and is concerned about contracting the disease, Kohlman said both are protected by a requirement because “masks are worn for the protection of others.”
“Once that concerned student is vaccinated, they don’t require the protection afforded by having the mask doubter wear a mask, and that mask mandate could be lifted -- and at that point the mask doubter’s decision about whether or not they wear a mask or whether or not they get vaccinated affects only them, as long as there’s a high level of vaccination outside of the school, especially among vulnerable populations,” he said.
Currently, only people who are at least 12 can be vaccinated against COVID-19. Sauk County Public Health Director Treemanisha Stewart, who was at the meeting to answer school board members’ questions, said “as far as we know” two vaccines are on track to be authorized for use in younger children by this fall but it could be sooner.
In its recommendations, the county health department follows the CDC’s mask guidance, which still recommends masks to be worn in schools, Stewart said.
Kujak said he hopes to revisit the issue at future board meetings. The next meeting is June 28.
Public comments
Five community members urged the board at the start of the meeting to make masks optional for all students.
Josh Martin said people “need to move forward” and not live in fear.
“Quit punishing our children,” he said. “… What you guys have done to our children -- it’s appalling.”
Kristi Martin, who said her 10-year-old son was in virtual learning this year because she didn’t want him wearing a mask, questioned the safety of keeping children in masks for long periods of time.
Scott Frostman, who previously served on the school board and writes a column for the News Republic, said when the school board decided in May to allow vaccinated staff to forgo masks this summer, “no school board member or administrator asked about what the impact would be when kids, who have been taught to live in fear of themselves and others all year, walk in and see the teacher unmasked.”
He also pointed to lower case rates and other districts in the area that have already made the change.
Baraboo pediatrician Jason Ankumah-Saikoom said he doesn’t have children in the school district, but he’s been working in a local COVID-19 clinic, which has seen fewer and fewer respiratory patients test positive over time.
While children under 12 haven’t had the chance to be vaccinated yet, Ankumah-Saikoom said most don’t experience serious complications if they catch the disease. As of June 10, 330 American children have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, 0.06% of the pandemic’s total U.S. death toll, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“That’s sad,” Ankumah-Saikoom said. “Every single case is important, but what I will say is that I think we’ve done enough to help ourselves through this pandemic and I think it’s time to allow kids to have the option to mask or not.”
But two other local doctors sent the school board letters prior to the meeting advocating the opposite. Karen Ailsworth, a pediatrician, wrote that the experts believe unmasking indoors is only safe for those who are vaccinated and that tens of thousands of deaths could be prevented if 95% of people continue to wear masks in public until Oct. 1.
“As a pediatrician, I am very concerned that masking and social distancing make it more difficult for kids to learn. … However, I believe it is more important that we end this pandemic. If we quit before the finish line, the pandemic will last even longer. Worse, the longer it is unchecked the more mutations spring up, making COVID-19 even more dangerous,” Ailsworth said.
Jennifer Orkfritz, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, said she’s concerned about the “unmask our kids” community movement. She agreed with Ailsworth that repealing the district’s mask rule would be premature.
“I have seen firsthand the devastation that COVID-19 has brought to families,” she said. “I want schools to be able to remain open and am very concerned that if masks are optional, there will be increased spread and disruption of school and the learning environment. Making the personal choice to mask provides some level of protection for oneself, but OTHERS masking is equally important.”
Reactions from the crowd
After the meeting, two community members said the board’s decision was “divisive” and that they intended to keep working to change the district’s policy, including by attending more meetings.
“I have four kids. Two of them are over 12. The other two are not, so you’re dividing my own children based on that decision, and that’s wrong,” said Lana Campbell, Baraboo.
She and Diane Shaw both said requiring children to wear masks has a negative impact on their mental health. Separating students under the new rule will cause more conflict and anxiety among them, Shaw said.
“They’ve already missed out on friendships. They don’t even know what their friends look like, some of them,” Shaw said, calling the decision “crazy.” “... It’s got to be all or nothing, and hopefully it’s not nothing because that’s crazy too.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.