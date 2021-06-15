Tie vote leaves masks still required for Baraboo students under 12

Schenck, whose daughter attends the district, said he doesn’t think it’s safe yet for all students to be in classrooms without masks. He said he wants to allow his daughter to be in person this fall but if masks aren’t required, he might keep her virtual.

“I don’t want to do that,” Schenck said. “I would much rather be in person with masks than some people in person without masks and some people virtual.”

Thome said she’s considering the Wisconsin Department of Health Services data, which still shows Sauk County as dark blue, meaning it has a high COVID-19 activity level based on the number of positive cases over the last two weeks.

“It is a very hard decision,” Thome said during the discussion, adding that she wasn’t sure yet how she would vote. “But it’s not clear to me that our county and our area of the state is out of this yet, and I think we’re all going to be really sorry if we vote to allow everyone to unmask and then we stay in that heavy blue for the rest of the summer and have to start school again with masks on.”