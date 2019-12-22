Top administrator for Portage schools announces she will retire in June

Portage school district’s top administrator announced Friday that she plans to retire at the end of this school year.
District Administrator Margaret Rudolph has served in her current position for a year and a half -- since July 2018 -- but she’s worked for the Portage Community School District for 21 years overall, according to a district news release. Other roles she’s held include principal of John Muir Elementary School and Woodridge Primary School and director of business operations.
Portage School Board President Steve Pate said Rudolph will be missed.
“She’s done a great job,” Pate said. “She’s only been here two years, but she’s really changed ... the focus of the district. She’s really put kids first -- and staff -- and did a great job.”
She informed the school board of her upcoming retirement Thursday, Pate said. The board will discuss the selection process for the next superintendent at its Jan. 13 meeting.
In the release, Rudolph thanked the school board and district staff for their support over the years.
“Every educator should be as fortunate as I have been while an employee of the Portage Community School District,” she said in the release. “I will forever be indebted to everyone in this school district and the community for continuing to move our school district forward together. We are better together!”
By June 30, her last day, Rudolph will have worked in education for 38 years.
