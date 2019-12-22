Top administrator for Portage schools announces she will retire in June

Portage school district’s top administrator announced Friday that she plans to retire at the end of this school year.

District Administrator Margaret Rudolph has served in her current position for a year and a half -- since July 2018 -- but she’s worked for the Portage Community School District for 21 years overall, according to a district news release. Other roles she’s held include principal of John Muir Elementary School and Woodridge Primary School and director of business operations.

Portage School Board President Steve Pate said Rudolph will be missed.

“She’s done a great job,” Pate said. “She’s only been here two years, but she’s really changed ... the focus of the district. She’s really put kids first -- and staff -- and did a great job.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She informed the school board of her upcoming retirement Thursday, Pate said. The board will discuss the selection process for the next superintendent at its Jan. 13 meeting.

In the release, Rudolph thanked the school board and district staff for their support over the years.