TOP STORIES OF 2019: Former Baraboo educators voice concerns about turnover, staff morale, other issues

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the News Republic staff.
A group of former educators has been pressuring the Baraboo School District and its board to examine why teachers are leaving Baraboo at a higher rate than its neighbors.
The issue of teacher retention rose to the surface when Michael Scherck, a Baraboo resident and retired teacher, brought it to the school board Sept. 23 along with staff turnover numbers that he obtained through open records requests from five districts: Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Wisconsin Dells.
In the 2018-19 school year, Baraboo lost 48 teachers — almost 20% of its certified staff. None of the other districts lost more than 10%. In 2017-18, Baraboo’s 9% turnover rate was closer to the others, compared to 8% in Portage and Wisconsin Dells, but it was slightly elevated in 2016-17 at 13%. Wisconsin Dells, the next highest district, reached 10% that year.
Members of the former teachers group have spoken during the public comment period at two more board meetings. More than 50 of them attended on Nov. 25 and roughly 30 on Dec. 9, when the group invited board members to meet with them at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at Oak Park Place in Baraboo to discuss behavior and discipline issues.
Two others who left the district after last school year challenged the group’s narrative. Teresa Lien and Greg Manson spoke at the board’s Nov. 11 meeting to share their perspective that working for the Baraboo School District was a positive experience. Lien said high attrition is a problem at schools across the country, which “everyone” knew was coming in the early 2000s.
District leaders discussed teacher retention in October, including strategies to deal with the issue, such as supplemental compensation, changes to the exit interview process and meeting with all teachers rather than just union representatives.
