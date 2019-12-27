TOP STORIES OF 2019: Former Baraboo educators voice concerns about turnover, staff morale, other issues

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the News Republic staff.

A group of former educators has been pressuring the Baraboo School District and its board to examine why teachers are leaving Baraboo at a higher rate than its neighbors.

The issue of teacher retention rose to the surface when Michael Scherck, a Baraboo resident and retired teacher, brought it to the school board Sept. 23 along with staff turnover numbers that he obtained through open records requests from five districts: Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Wisconsin Dells.

In the 2018-19 school year, Baraboo lost 48 teachers — almost 20% of its certified staff. None of the other districts lost more than 10%. In 2017-18, Baraboo’s 9% turnover rate was closer to the others, compared to 8% in Portage and Wisconsin Dells, but it was slightly elevated in 2016-17 at 13%. Wisconsin Dells, the next highest district, reached 10% that year.