TOP STORIES OF 2019: Voters approve $41.7M referendum to revitalize Baraboo middle school

Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the News Republic staff.

Voters continued their support for projects updating Baraboo School District facilities this year by passing a $41.7 million referendum April 2.

The project to renovate the aging Jack Young Middle School will add about 44,500 square feet to accommodate a student population larger than it had when it was built in 1976 and when it received its last addition in 1997. The school also will get a new heating and ventilation system to include air conditioning.

Leading up to the election, administrators pointed to issues within the school that they said needed to be addressed. The ramp that students use to travel between floors doesn’t meet requirements set by the Americans with Disabilities Act, so it will be replaced by a staircase. Insulated permanent walls will replace curtain walls to mitigate noise problems.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The referendum passed by about 220 votes, more than 52% of the total.

It marked the third Baraboo school referendum approved in recent years, the third phase in the district’s four-part Facilities Master Plan developed in 2012.