Trio honored during school board meeting for lifesaving efforts at Columbus Elementary School

Westlake, Dean of Students/Assistant Principal at Columbus Elementary School, was paged into the room and started compressions on the coworker.

“While she was doing compressions, I monitored her breathing,” Pacala said.

“We just did what we knew we had to do,” Westlake said.

An AED was brought into the library and used on the woman. Westlake said around that time, Towne arrived and helped out with the CPR efforts.

Lifestar EMTs arrived soon after and took the woman to the hospital.

Both Pacala and Westlake are part of the building response team for the Columbus Elementary School.

Pacala said the woman has retired but is doing well.

Towne said she saw the woman and her husband walking in Columbus well after the incident and was happy to see her.

“We both were crying and she thanked me,” Towne said.

Columbus School District Superintendent, Annette Deuman the ladies for the Red Cross award and said she was proud of the women and everyone who was working at the school that day and helped to get the children in the school following the medical emergency.