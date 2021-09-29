Trio honored during school board meeting for lifesaving efforts at Columbus Elementary School

Three people who swift actions last March saved the life of a woman who was working at Columbus Elementary School were honored with a standing ovation on Monday evening during the Columbus School Board meeting.
Columbus school employees Karin Westlake and Janet Pacala along with Columbus Police Officer Kelly Towne are all first aid, CPR and AED certified. They recently received the American Red Cross Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action from the Red Cross of Southwestern Wisconsin.
“The Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action is given to individuals, like Karin, Janet and Kelly who step up in an emergency situation and help save or sustain a life,” Kyle Kriegl, Executive Director, Southwest Wisconsin Chapter of the Red Cross, said in a press release. “These individuals exemplify the mission of the Red Cross to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies and are to be commended for their willingness to help another in distress.”
Pacala, Beaver Dam, is an educational support professional at Columbus Elementary. Pacala said she was in the school early that day and around 7:10 a.m. she heard someone calling her into the library.
“The head librarian said to call 911.” Pacala said. “When I got in there, my coworker was unconscious and not breathing. I called 911, and then we lowered her to the floor.”
Westlake, Dean of Students/Assistant Principal at Columbus Elementary School, was paged into the room and started compressions on the coworker.
“While she was doing compressions, I monitored her breathing,” Pacala said.
“We just did what we knew we had to do,” Westlake said.
An AED was brought into the library and used on the woman. Westlake said around that time, Towne arrived and helped out with the CPR efforts.
Lifestar EMTs arrived soon after and took the woman to the hospital.
Both Pacala and Westlake are part of the building response team for the Columbus Elementary School.
Pacala said the woman has retired but is doing well.
Towne said she saw the woman and her husband walking in Columbus well after the incident and was happy to see her.
“We both were crying and she thanked me,” Towne said.
Columbus School District Superintendent, Annette Deuman the ladies for the Red Cross award and said she was proud of the women and everyone who was working at the school that day and helped to get the children in the school following the medical emergency.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these ladies,” said Deuman. “They did everything beautifully and performed their lifesaving skills correctly and accurately leading to a fantastic outcome.”
“You never know when you’ll need to use these skills,” said Westlake. “I never thought I’d have to use the skills I learned, but I am so proud that I had them, and I was able to help save a life.