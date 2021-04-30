Two area schools will begin 2021-22 school year before September for COVID-19 safety protocol

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Every educator knows that a learning day in August is more beneficial than a day in June,” Birr said.

The districts are among those who have requested and been approved for a waiver by the Wisconsin DPI to start before Sept. 1 as a COVID-19 safety protocol. The other districts to be approved are: Alma Center-Humbird Merrillan, Durand Arkansaw, Royall School District, Stanley-Boyd School District, Cornell School District, Melrose-Mindoro School District, Brillion Public Schools and Granton School District.

“With many schools all returning to learning on Sept. 1, there is a chance for an increase of COVID stats among school-age, unvaccinated individuals, which could impact our ability to conduct in-person learning,” Breitlow said. “If we have time with students to provide material and instruction prior to others returning, we see that as a critical advantage to a successful beginning of the school year.”

Birr said he does not see the earlier start date as mostly a safety issue, but it is a better learning schedule for students.

“This will help them achieve more this year and help them catch up for learning loss from the pandemic,” Birr said.

Both schools did not see major issues this year with the COVID outbreaks