Two area schools will begin 2021-22 school year before September

Two area schools are among 10 in Wisconsin who have chosen to begin the school year before the start of September.
Fall River School District and Randolph School District will have students return to school Aug. 30.
“We wanted to have our students back sooner to minimize lost content over summer, while also providing us an advanced opportunity to have access to our students to re-teach a safe return to school, and as equally important, to get learning materials in students’ hands prior to the masses returning to school,” Randolph Superintendent Ty Breitlow said. “As we are a rural school, this schedule better fits our local community needs—a learning day in August is more beneficial than a day in June”
Fall River Superintendent Dennis Birr agreed.
“We wanted to have our students back sooner to minimize learning loss over summer and as equally important, to get learning materials in students’ hands sooner,” Birr said. “Stating early will better connect us from summer school to the start of the fall.”
Fall River also added extra summer school sessions in early August.
“Every educator knows that a learning day in August is more beneficial than a day in June,” Birr said.
The districts are among those who have requested and been approved for a waiver by the Wisconsin DPI to start before Sept. 1 as a COVID-19 safety protocol. The other districts to be approved are: Alma Center-Humbird Merrillan, Durand Arkansaw, Royall School District, Stanley-Boyd School District, Cornell School District, Melrose-Mindoro School District, Brillion Public Schools and Granton School District.
“With many schools all returning to learning on Sept. 1, there is a chance for an increase of COVID stats among school-age, unvaccinated individuals, which could impact our ability to conduct in-person learning,” Breitlow said. “If we have time with students to provide material and instruction prior to others returning, we see that as a critical advantage to a successful beginning of the school year.”
Birr said he does not see the earlier start date as mostly a safety issue, but it is a better learning schedule for students.
“This will help them achieve more this year and help them catch up for learning loss from the pandemic,” Birr said.
Both schools did not see major issues this year with the COVID outbreaks
“We have not seen an outbreak this past year so we will continue with what has worked well,” Breitlow said. “Dodge County and Abby Sauer have been tremendous assets working with us for the implementation of prevention protocols and with our individual families.”
Birr said he believes in local control and that districts should be able to choose a schedule that is best for student learning.
“If people believe that schools should be able to locally determine the start of school, contact your local state representatives and let them know they support a law change.” Breitlow said.