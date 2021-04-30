Two area schools will begin 2021-22 school year before September

“With many schools all returning to learning on Sept. 1, there is a chance for an increase of COVID stats among school-age, unvaccinated individuals, which could impact our ability to conduct in-person learning,” Breitlow said. “If we have time with students to provide material and instruction prior to others returning, we see that as a critical advantage to a successful beginning of the school year.”

Birr said he does not see the earlier start date as mostly a safety issue, but it is a better learning schedule for students.

“This will help them achieve more this year and help them catch up for learning loss from the pandemic,” Birr said.

Both schools did not see major issues this year with the COVID outbreaks

“We have not seen an outbreak this past year so we will continue with what has worked well,” Breitlow said. “Dodge County and Abby Sauer have been tremendous assets working with us for the implementation of prevention protocols and with our individual families.”

Birr said he believes in local control and that districts should be able to choose a schedule that is best for student learning.

“If people believe that schools should be able to locally determine the start of school, contact your local state representatives and let them know they support a law change.” Breitlow said.