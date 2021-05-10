Two area youth chosen for Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council

Two Dodge County area students are joining a group of 15 Wisconsin high school juniors to be part of the second Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Isabella Kraus, Beaver Dam, and Cameron Pokorny, Waupun, were chosen to be on the 21-22 school year council.
The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council was created last year in an effort to show career opportunities in agriculture, support farmers, provide insight on how to engage in state agriculture policy development and provide networking opportunities.
Both Kraus and Pokorny found out about the opportunity from their agriculture instructors and decided to apply. Kraus said that they had to provide a 300 word essay, minute speech and letter of recommendation.
“I didn’t think I would get in,” Kraus said. “So many people apply and they were only taking 15, so I thought there was no way.”
Pokorny said he was surprised when he goth the email saying he was chosen for it, but felt it was a good way to meet other people his own age interested in agriculture and become more aware about agriculture fields.
Pokorny will be a senior at Waupun High School next year and plans on applying to Milwaukee School of Engineering.
“Hopefully my career interacts with the agriculture industry, and even if it doesn’t, I hope to be involved in it some way or another,” Pokorny said.
Kraus will be a senior at Beaver Dam High School next year and plans to go to a two or four year school and does want to enter a career in agriculture.
“I want to come back to Beaver Dam and help expand our land,” Kraus said.
Kraus grew up on a 2,000 acre grain farm, while Pokorny’s family has a hobby farm outside of Waupun. Pokorny works with chickens on the farm and has donated eggs and other food items along with the garden to the local food pantry.
The two will start meeting in September with monthly virtual meetings.