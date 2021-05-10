Two area youth chosen for Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council

Two Dodge County area students are joining a group of 15 Wisconsin high school juniors to be part of the second Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Isabella Kraus, Beaver Dam, and Cameron Pokorny, Waupun, were chosen to be on the 21-22 school year council.

The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council was created last year in an effort to show career opportunities in agriculture, support farmers, provide insight on how to engage in state agriculture policy development and provide networking opportunities.

Both Kraus and Pokorny found out about the opportunity from their agriculture instructors and decided to apply. Kraus said that they had to provide a 300 word essay, minute speech and letter of recommendation.

“I didn’t think I would get in,” Kraus said. “So many people apply and they were only taking 15, so I thought there was no way.”

Pokorny said he was surprised when he goth the email saying he was chosen for it, but felt it was a good way to meet other people his own age interested in agriculture and become more aware about agriculture fields.