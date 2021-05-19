Two Baraboo students earn gold in state SkillsUSA competition

Two Baraboo High School students surprised themselves last month when they both became state champions in the SkillsUSA virtual competition.
Junior Nic Riesterer won first place in Information Technology Services, an event that consisted of an hour-and-a-half certification test often used as a starting point for careers in IT and six modules in which he had to problem-solve various computer issues and perform certain tasks.
“During it, it was kind of nerve-wracking,” Riesterer said. “At times it was like, I have no idea what’s going on, so I just kind of tried things and I guess it worked.”
Senior Mitchell Hamm earned his gold medal in Woodworking Display for a canoe he designed and built this year in the school’s technical education spaces after getting the idea online from a canoe builder in Oregon, whose videos he used to make his own plans.
“At first, it was a little bit of a struggle,” Hamm said of the build process. “When I went to bend the sides the first time, I snapped them in half and I had to change some of my measurements to accommodate that. After that, I didn’t run into any other issues.”
This is the first year either of them have competed at the state level in SkillsUSA and Riesterer’s first year participating in the program since middle school. Hamm was on the team last year but couldn’t compete because of the coronavirus pandemic.
SkillsUSA is a national association that aims to prepare students for careers in trade, technical and skilled services, according to its website. Baraboo High School’s team has eight students this year, on the low end of its typical range of up to 12, said advisor and technical education teacher Ethan Engevold. He said the school has had a team for as long as he can remember.
SkillsUSA and tech ed in general “bridges that gap with college and career readiness,” Engevold said, and gives students a way to showcase their skills in areas outside of traditional academic courses, helping some become “enthusiastic learners” even if they weren’t before."
“But I think it also ties together math skills, comprehensive reading skills, what they learn in science and then also some really new, cool things that they can learn,” he said, “and for a lot of students, it’s really just something that they look forward to in the day.”
Hamm “has taken every tech ed class and then some,” Engevold said. Because of COVID-19, he had to compile a portfolio documenting the build process and ended up submitting 39 pages for the virtual state event, Hamm said.
Thanks to the 2016 referendum and resulting expansion and modernization of the BHS tech ed department, he had enough room to work on the canoe in the heated shop; prior to the renovation, that wouldn’t have been possible, they said.
He’s taken it out on the water once so far at Lake Redstone near La Valle. It remains there while he waits for the water to warm up, he said.
For Riesterer, who said he enjoys school, SkillsUSA provided an opportunity to learn more about IT, an area in which he also works for BHS. Plus, “I like to compete, so that’s fun for me,” he said.
Engevold said the IT competitions lasted around seven hours a day. “You were on that computer for a very long time,” Engevold said to Riesterer. “That was pretty intense.”
As the state champ, Riesterer will go on to represent Wisconsin in the IT category at the national SkillsUSA competition, “so that’s kind of wild,” Riesterer said, adding that he feels prepared. Another student, Nick Ball, earned bronze in the same category at state.
They aren’t the first Baraboo students to perform well at state; 2019 alumnus Nick Freed earned first-place finishes for residential electrical wiring two years in a row and placed in the top 20 at nationals, Engevold said.
He said he had been expecting both Riesterer and Hamm to go to nationals, but the woodworking category only goes up to the state level.
“I’m super proud of them both. They did a great job this year,” Engevold said.
Hamm plans to pursue architecture at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee next year, and Riesterer wants to major in computer science after high school.
