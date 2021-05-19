Two Baraboo students earn gold in state SkillsUSA competition

He’s taken it out on the water once so far at Lake Redstone near La Valle. It remains there while he waits for the water to warm up, he said.

For Riesterer, who said he enjoys school, SkillsUSA provided an opportunity to learn more about IT, an area in which he also works for BHS. Plus, “I like to compete, so that’s fun for me,” he said.

Engevold said the IT competitions lasted around seven hours a day. “You were on that computer for a very long time,” Engevold said to Riesterer. “That was pretty intense.”

As the state champ, Riesterer will go on to represent Wisconsin in the IT category at the national SkillsUSA competition, “so that’s kind of wild,” Riesterer said, adding that he feels prepared. Another student, Nick Ball, earned bronze in the same category at state.

They aren’t the first Baraboo students to perform well at state; 2019 alumnus Nick Freed earned first-place finishes for residential electrical wiring two years in a row and placed in the top 20 at nationals, Engevold said.

He said he had been expecting both Riesterer and Hamm to go to nationals, but the woodworking category only goes up to the state level.

“I’m super proud of them both. They did a great job this year,” Engevold said.